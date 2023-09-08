SENECA, Mo. — The Seneca football team showed why it’s one of the best small-school teams in Southwest Missouri on Friday night.
Ranked third in Class 3, the Indians (3-0) were in cruise control from the opening kickoff in a 44-0 rout over Cassville in a Big 8 West Conference contest at Tom Hodge Field. Seneca, with three consecutive shutouts, has outscored its opponents 143-0 to open the 2023 season.
“I thought it was our most complete football game we’ve played so far,” Seneca coach Cody Hilburn said. “That’s a pretty good football team over there. We had success Week 1 and Week 2, but we just didn’t feel like we played complete football games. Tonight, I feel like we did.”
Seneca made a statement on the first play of the game.
In the shotgun, quarterback Gavyn Hoover found a wide open Ethan Altic downfield for a 47-yard touchdown strike. Hoover ran in the 2-point conversion as the Indians jumped ahead 8-0.
Seneca’s defense forced Cassville’s first drive of the game to stall out at midfield.
On the ensuing drive, Hoover dialed up the deep ball again. This time, the 6-foot senior connected with Blake Skelton for a 34-yard pass to push Seneca deep into Wildcat territory.
Jackson Marrs’ 2-yard TD run was set up by a 13-yard scamper, extending the Indians’ advantage to 14-0 after a failed 2-point conversion with 5:09 to play in the first quarter.
Cassville showed signs of life on the next possession, pushing the ball to the Seneca 37. But once again, the Indians defense put down the clamps and forced a punt.
Seneca capitalized.
Hoover fired a 37-yard pass to Altic for their second TD of the half, giving the Indians a 22-0 lead with 10:46 to play in the second quarter. Marrs ran in the 2-point conversion.
The Wildcats went three-and-out on the ensuing drive. Seneca went into halftime with a 30-0 lead after Marrs scored from 3 yards out with 6:57 to play in the half.
The play was set up by a 27-yard pass from Hoover to Morgan Vaughn, putting the Indians at the goal line.
Seneca amassed 368 yards of total offense in the first half, 225 of which came through the air; Cassville totaled just 44 yards.
On the opening drive of the second half, the Indians collected a pair of sacks and forced the Wildcats to go three-and-out. Seneca blocked the punt and got excellent field position.
The Indians cashed in as Marrs scored on a 7-yard run, stretching the lead to 38-0 to initiate the running clock with 8:14 to play in the third quarter. Marrs ran in the 2-point conversion.
Seneca put in its reserves in the fourth quarter. Sophomore QB Brodie Probert accounted for the Indians final score with a 34-yard run to paydirt with 6:32 to play in the game.
“I think we prepared correctly at practice all week,” Hoover said. “We worked really hard. We knew Cassville was 2-0 and they were also going to come in with a lot of fire. We just wanted to come in with more energy to get the win.”
Hoover completed 8 of 10 passes for 225 yards with two TDs while adding 97 yards on the ground in 12 attempts.
“Gavyn is a returning all-state quarterback,” Hilburn said. “We put a lot on his shoulders, and I coach him extremely hard. He’s an extremely coachable kid. I couldn’t love him enough.”
Marrs rushed for 72 yards on 13 carries and scored three times. Altic finished with four receptions for 148 yards and two TDs, while Skelton had two catches for 49 yards.
Kyle Bailey led Cassville (2-1) with 47 yards on the ground in 14 carries. He caught one pass for 12 yards.
Seneca travels to face Lamar next Friday night — a pivotal matchup with early, yet big conference title implications. Lamar, the top-ranked Class 2 squad, upended Monett 40-7 to keep pace with Seneca and Nevada (3-0) atop the Big 8 West standings.
“We’re super excited to play them,” Hoover said. “We’re both undefeated. It’s going to be a fun week. I can’t wait to prepare for it and go out there on Friday night.”
