SENECA, Mo. — If last year’s Seneca football team laid the blueprint, then this year’s team has officially bettered it.
The Indians, hosting a state quarterfinal game for a second consecutive season, reserved their spot in the Final Four of the Class 2 state playoffs by downing Liberty (Mountain View) 28-14 on Saturday afternoon inside Earl Campbell Stadium.
Seneca (11-1), which suffered a 20-7 loss to Mexico in the Class 3 quarterfinals last season, has advanced to the state semifinals for the first time since 2013 when it finished as the Class 3 runner-up with an 11-4 record.
“We rely on last year’s group so much. They expedited this process,” second-year Seneca head coach Cody Hilburn said. “Those guys last year, that senior class, bought into everything and found a way to put us in this game, which was so big for our football program. We carried that momentum into the offseason and these guys worked their tails off to get back to this spot, and we found a way to win it today.”
And it was a physical brand of football that keyed Seneca in the triumph.
The Indians, dominating the line of scrimmage on both sides of the football, built a 14-0 lead by halftime and used a pair of lengthy, time-consuming touchdown drives in the second half to put away the previously undefeated Eagles (11-1) for good.
“We play in the Big 8 West, which may be one of the more physical small-school conferences in the state,” Hilburn said. “We talked about that at halftime. We were going to come out and rely on our inside run game, and I think it took its toll on them.
Seneca led by as many as 21 points on two occasions in the second half. The first time came at the 5:39-mark of the third quarter when junior running back Jackson Marrs capped a methodical 14-play, 80-yard drive with an 11-yard touchdown run.
The scoring drive milked more than six minutes off of the third-quarter clock as the Indians took a 21-0 advantage.
“That’s southwest Missouri football right there,” Hilburn said. “So credit our guys up front; I’m so proud of those guys, and they had a great night. Our runners ran extremely hard, too.”
Liberty, averaging 47 points per game coming into the day, was held to a season-low scoring total and less than 250 yards of total offense.
It wasn’t until the latter stages of the third quarter that the Eagles finally put points on the scoreboard. Aided by a pair of Seneca penalties that spotted the Eagles more than 30 yards, Liberty cashed in with a 19-yard TD pass from Carter Pruett to Drew Ripko to cut the Seneca lead to 21-7 with 2:25 left in the third.
“They’re tough,” Hilburn said of the Liberty offense. “They’ve got some athletes and they get them in space. They got us a few times, but I was so proud of our defense.
“Our key was to get 11 hats to the football because they were so good at making one miss and making two miss. … So credit coach (Matt) Crane, our defensive coordinator, and our whole staff for getting those guys prepared and ready to go.”
Seneca responded to the Liberty score with another ground-and-pound drive that resulted in Marrs’ third and final TD of the day on an 11-yard scamper. The possession drained nearly six more minutes of game clock and gave the Indians a 28-7 lead with 8:55 left in the fourth quarter.
Liberty managed to do some cosmetic work on the final score by finding the end zone on a 5-yard pass from Pruett to Lucas Frazier with 3:38 remaining.
The first half saw Seneca jump out to a 14-0 lead as Liberty was held scoreless through its first five drives. Seneca generated one takeaway (a fumble recovery by Marrs) and forced two turnovers via downs before the game’s intermission.
Liberty went three-and-out on its first drive before Seneca drew first blood on a 39-yard TD pass from junior QB Gavyn Hoover to sophomore tight end Hagen Ginger.
A special teams play set up Seneca’s second score early in the second quarter. After a punt attempt by Liberty was blocked by freshman Roman Miller deep in the Eagles’ territory, the Seneca offense set up shop at the Liberty 2 and scored on the first play on a run by Marrs.
Seneca finished with 332 yards of total offense and was led by Marrs, who amassed 155 yards and three TDs on 27 carries. Hoover added 106 yards on 17 carries, and he also completed 5 of 8 passes for 63 yards with one TD and two interceptions.
“They’re workhorses, both of them,” Hilburn said of Marrs and Hoover. “Both of them work their tail off in the weight room to get their bodies right and carry the load like that. We just went back and forth in that second half and kept them fresh, and they were ready to take the load on.”
“The offensive line really picked us up this week,” Hoover said. They worked their butts off at practice every day, and I think that obviously paid off for us in a big way. So I give all the credit to those guys up front.”
Seneca will meet Big 8 West rival Lamar (11-1), a 54-0 victor over Holden, on Nov. 26 at 1 p.m. in Lamar. The Indians earned a 36-33 home victory over the Tigers in Week 4 of the regular season.
“I think it speaks volumes for our conference,” Hilburn said. “To meet a conference foe in the semifinal game, I think that’s a pretty neat deal.
“We played so early in the season — I don’t know how much you can reference that game. I think both teams have changed some. So we have to go back to the drawing board. Both teams are going to make adjustments, and we’re going to go up there and see what happens.”
