SENECA, Mo. — The Seneca volleyball team saw its historic season come to a close in a 3-1 loss to Eldon on Saturday in a Class 3 state quarterfinal matchup at Seneca High School.
The Indians claimed an early lead by winning the first set 29-27, but the Mustangs responded with consecutive set victories of 25-20, 25-10 and 25-18 to punch their ticket to the final four next Thursday in Cape Girardeau to take on defending state champion Blair Oaks.
Seneca finished the year with a 23-12-1 record after reaching the state quarterfinals for the first time in program history.
Parker Long recorded 20 kills and 20 assists for the Indians, while Jera Jameson tallied 13 kills. Braxton Raulston added 11 kills, 11 digs and five aces, and Ella Grahams and Brylee Sage finished with nine digs and 44 assists, respectively.
