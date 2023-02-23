Seneca senior Brady Roark capped off a perfect 56-0 season with pins in all his matches and captured his third state championship Thursday with a pin of St. Charles' Levi Perry-Smith (40-8) in the 132-lb. final at the Class 2 state wrestling tournament.
Roark advanced through the brackets with pins over Jase Todd (43-12), of Odessa; Antonio Valentine (36-7), of St. Mary's-St. Louis; and Ryder Coons (33-15), of Mid-Buchanan in the two-day event at Columbia's Mizzou Arena.
The South Dakota State-bound wrestler also earned state titles in 2021 at 106-lbs., with a 43-1 mark, and last year at 120-lbs., when he also finished undefeated with a 48-0 season. Roark's last loss came Dec. 29, 2020, and he has won his last 132 matches.
Seneca's other title hope rode on the shoulders of junior Andrew Manley (48-5) at 144-lbs.
Manley would have to settle for runner-up after losing a 13-2 decision at the hands of Gavynn Carpenter (47-3), of Hallsville in the finals. Like Roark, Manley's road to the finals included pins in his first three matches. Manley took care of Ryan Young (23-10), of Dexter; Xavier Flippin (36-14), of Boonville; and Lincoln LaFave (39-16), of Savannah, in his path to the finals.
Freshman Jace Renfro (32-11) had a shot at a third-place medal for the Indians in the 190-lb. weight class, but injury forced a medical forfeit to Wade Stanton (40-3) of Mid Buchanan. Renfro (32-10) lost his first match in a 4-2 decision to Brock Miller (45-5), of Chillicothe, but responded with wins over West Minister Christian's Nehemiah Oginni (26-22), and Braedon Stotts (5-5) of St. Mary's-St. Louis. Renfro went on to beat Hallsville's Kale Nichols (29-12) to reach the consolation semifinals. Miller had to bow out of his consolation semifinal rematch with Renfro because of a medical forfeit.
Another Seneca freshman, Paxton Bruegal (42-10) pinned Park Hill Central's William Nick (21-9) in their first-round match, but lost to Dylan Pratt (51-4) of Cameron in a 17-1 technical fall. Bruegal responded in wrestle-backs with a win over Southern Boone's Kaid Shaw (27-17) before being eliminated by Osage's Brock Arrowood (40-8) in his next match.
Seneca freshman Eli Manley (41-1) dropped his first 126-lb. match 11-9 against Southern Boone's Grant Leininger (34-13), but recovered for a win against Herculaneum's Josh Hurt (38-13) in an 8-4 decision. Manley bested Savannah's Gage Schottel (43-10) in a 6-5 decision before being eliminated by Blair Oaks' Whit Nichols (43-13) in an 8-3 tiebreaker.
Senior Lincoln Renfro (32-15) pinned St. Charles Lutheran's Calvin Gross (35-7) before falling to Mid Buchanan's Zach Kelly (31-10) in their 175-lb. quarterfinal match. Renfro was eliminated from medal contention by St. Genevieve's Gabriel Willett (28-18) via a 10-2 decision.
In his 165-lb. opener, Seneca sophomore Nolan Napier (27-18) pinned St. Clair's Connor Sikes (29-15), but lost to Mid Buchanan's Colton Kirkham (35-10) by an 8-3 decision. Napier went on to beat St. Mary's-St. Louis' Deron Gipson (24-10) in a 9-2 decision, but was eliminated in his next match by Gage St. Clair (43-9) of Moberly.
Sophomore Landon Commons (10-12) was defeated in his first two matches at 157-lbs. He fell to Chillicothe's Cayden Larson (47-2) and Sullivan's Colton Brendel (41-9) by pins.
Seneca finished in 12th place with 87 points. Centralia bested Pleasant Hill 195.5 to 145.5 to claim the team title.
Diamond
In class I action, Diamond's two qualifiers were eliminated in straight matches. Breydon Pelt (30-19) fell to Roosevelt's Ahmad Farzad (23-4) and Rockport's Dylan Lair (36-10.)
At 190-lbs., Brayden Clement lost to Ty Blakey (31-8) of Central (New Madrid County) and North Callaway's Casper Safranski (38-13.)
