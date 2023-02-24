All three Seneca qualifiers earned medals at the Class 1 state meet in girl's wrestling that concluded Thursday in Columbia, and in doing so finished tied for sixth place as a team, with the Indians and Holden (who brought seven qualifiers to the event) each earning 54 points.
Seneca junior Isabella Renfro remained perfect at 47-0, claiming gold over Tipton's Lily Burns (45-2) in an 8-3 decision at 190 lbs. Renfro made the march to the finals with a first-round pin of Sophie Meyer (16-6) of St. Pius X (Festus). She followed that performance with pins over Lafayette County's Carmen Conner (38-12) and North County's Brooke Bennett (30-5) en route to her first-place finish.
Seneca also had two wrestlers finish with fifth-place medals — junior Louzella Graham at 115-lbs. and senior Liberty Cornell at 155-Lbs.
Graham (42-12) won her first two matches over Odessa's Aaliyah Sanders (25-12) with a 6-2 decision and Union's Brianna Keiser (22-9) by pin, but fell in the semifinals to Holden's Macey Greene (32-10) by a 3-2 decision. Graham lost her first consolation match to Wright City's Kali Jensen (43-10) but responded with a pin in her fifth-place match against Monett's Jenna Spencer (29-20.)
Cornell (47-5) also made it to the semifinals before suffering a loss. Cornell's first match was a pin over Lafayette County's Lorelei Weaver (31-22) before claiming a 7-6 decision over Southern Boone's Addy Pasley (39-9.) She lost her semifinal to Cameron's Justice Brewer (54-1) in the semifinals via a pin. In her first consolation match, she was pinned by Blair Oaks Halie Eaton (46-9) setting up a rematch with Pasley in the fifth-place match. Cornell, who beat Pasley by one point earlier, this time recorded a pin on the Southern Boone wrestler for the fifth-place hardware.
Kearney captured the team title with 75.5 points, followed by Brookfield with 75 points
Cassville earned third-place team honors with 62 points.
