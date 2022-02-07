PECULIAR, Mo. — Seneca’s Isabella Renfro won her first district championship and now turns her attention to a state championship.
Cassville’s Annie Moore has her sights on repeating as a state champion.
Renfro won the 174-pound championship on Monday night at Raymore-Peculiar High School with a pin over Kickapoo’s Wendy Riley-Washington with 50 seconds into the second period.
Renfro, who was sixth at 171 last year, fell behind 3-1 early but then got the match tied with a reversal that led to a pin.
It was also the first loss of the season for the Springfield wrestler who was 26-0 before the match.
“Districts were a whirlwind and all kind of messed up this year,” said Renfro, who is now 33-1 on the year. “This year one day we did most of it on Saturday and the finals on Monday, which is kind of wonky since most don’t work like that. At the same time, it was nice to have the break to work on things I needed to and to keep my weight down.:
Seneca made the drive up on Friday, when the district was slated to start but seven schools were unable to make the trip. So instead of a Friday-Saturday format, it was switched. The option for a Saturday-Sunday district – similar to what happened in Districts 1 and 2 – was nixed when there wasn’t a unanimous vote by all 49 schools in the district.
Renfro said the Indians stayed loose by doing Just Dance in the hotel room Friday. Her next meet will be another hotel stay at the state tournament which will be Feb. 17-19 in Columbia — back at Mizzou Arena after being held in Independence last winter.
“Winning state would be a very big goal, I always wanted to do it and I feel I can definitely do it,” she said. “Will it be this year or next year or the year after?”
Miller, who won the 112-pound title last year, needed less than a minute to wrap up the district title with a pin in 55 seconds over Seneca’s Louzella Graham.
Moore (48-2) had pins in all five of her matches and four of them came in the first period. Her last three took less than a minute.
“It was pretty nice (winning),” Moore said. “I was hoping to win the title but I didn’t know the competition going in and it was a lot better than I was expecting it would be going in.”
Seneca will have one more wrestler at state, while Cassville will take a total of four and Diamond will have a lone qualifier for the second year in a row.
Seneca senior Kirsten Bruegel lost in the 141 finals against returning state medalist Taylor Johnson of Lebanon with a pin in the first period. Bruegel is 35-4 heading into state.
Kailey Artherton (120) and Faith James (135) are headed back to state for Cassville after a top-four finish. Artherton pinned Marshfield’s Alissa Hughey to take third, while James lost in her third-place match by a pin against Belton’s Savanna Franklin.
Another local showdown came at 110, where Cassville’s Kelsey Harris got a 3-0 decision over Diamond’s Josey Crisp. The match was tied at 0-0 after two periods but Crisp had to wrestle the final period without her face covering mask, which she used to protect a broken nose suffered at a tournament last week.
After numerous issues with the face mask, she ditched it to start the final period, where Harris got an escape to take the lead.
Crisp is headed back to state for the second year in a row, the only qualifier for Diamond’s girls program. Jayde King qualified for Diamond in 2008 but she had to wrestle in the boys bracket.
Cassville took seventh in the district standings, four points ahead of Seneca.
