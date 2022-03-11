Basketball players Hali Shorter of Carl Junction and Miller Long of College Heights Christian have been named The Joplin Globe’s prep athletes of the week for the week ending on March 5.
HALI SHORTER
The junior guard was a big contributor for the Bulldogs as they claimed a seventh consecutive district title last week in Willard.
In a 56-31 win over Parkview on Feb. 28 in the Class 5 District 6 semifinals, Shorter caught fire from the 3-point line as she shot 6 of 7 and finished with a game-high 18 points.
Then in the district championship on March 2, Shorter dished out a team-high six assists and chipped in six points to help lift CJ to a 65-60 win over Willard.
Shorter leads the team with 111 assists on the season, averaging nearly four per game.
“Hali’s kind of been the glue for our team all year long,” said CJ coach Brad Shorter, Hali’s father. “She does so many things all of the time that sometimes do go unnoticed, whether its the rebounds or the extra hockey-pass assist or even the assist. She’s certainly a kid that can shoot it well, and as a dad, I was extremely proud of what she did in that semifinal game.
“She just has a heart of gold and plays so hard for our team. She does a great job of communicating on the floor for our team. … She doesn’t want the spotlight. She just wants to win. That’s the big thing and I love that about her.”
The Bulldogs take on West Plains in a Class 5 quarterfinal matchup on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Bolivar, Mo.
MILLER LONG
Aiding the Cougars to a 54-43 win over Blue Eye in the Class 2 state sectionals on March 2, Long scored a game-high 23 points to help advance CHC to its first appearance in the state quarterfinals in program history.
Three days later, the senior scored a team-high 17 points in a narrow 53-48 setback to top-ranked Norwood in the state quarterfinals.
The Cougars finished their season with a 24-5 record.
“Miller’s a four-year starter,” College Heights coach Eric Johnson said earlier in the season. “Overall, he’s way past 1,500 points. He’s a team leader. He’s been boxed-in-1 many times during the year, but he’s been able to overcome that. … He is an intense competitor.
“Miller’s a great young man that comes from a great family. He’s giving it his best his senior year. He’s making this a very memorable year for him and his senior teammates.”
