Coach Mike Howard knew heading into Thursday that his McAuley Catholic girls basketball team would be fairly shorthanded in its non-conference game against Pierce City.
The situation got a little bit more dire just hours before tipoff when Howard learned he’d be short one additional player.
“It’s really tough right now because we had two players that are out injured — one of them is my starting post player — and we had another girl who went home sick today,” he said. “So we literally had six girls tonight.”
It wound up not being too much adversity for the undefeated Warriors to overcome, however.
A stifling defensive showing as well as 25 combined points from Kayleigh Teeter and and Kloee Williamson lifted McAuley to a gritty 45-37 win over Pierce City at McAuley Catholic High School.
The Warriors (7-0) jumped out to a 17-11 lead in the first quarter and then limited the Eagles (4-3) to just 10 combined points in the second and third periods to take a 32-21 advantage into the final stanza.
The key, according to Howard, was McAuley’s ability to defend without fouling since the team had just one reserve player available on the bench. The Warriors totaled 11 fouls as a team in the game but didn’t have one player register more than three personals.
“That is an emphasis with us this year,” Howard said. “I remind them before every single game that we cannot get into foul trouble because, if we’re getting into foul trouble, we don’t have anybody to bring off the bench. (Tonight) we had one player, and that’s it. So they have taken that and they have listened, and they’ve done a great job the last three or four games of playing good defense without fouling.”
Pierce City trimmed the deficit to single digits midway through the fourth when Sydnee Prater converted a 3-point shot to make it a 36-28 ballgame.
But a quick 5-0 spurt by the Warriors — three points coming on a Teeter triple and then two more on a transition layup by Williamson — ballooned the McAuley lead back up to 13 points, 41-28, with under four minutes remaining.
McAuley maintained the double-digit lead until the final score of the game when Chelsey Puckett drained a 3-pointer with less than 30 seconds remaining.
“Anytime that you can go and be a close-knit family, knowing you had six players out there and then to put forth that defensive effort day in and day out, it’s always a positive and it’s also an advantage,” Howard said. “I’m just super proud of the way they’ve played the last couple of weeks.”
The Warriors opened the game with a 9-3 surge that was capped by a layup by Avery Gardner off a nifty feed from Teeter in the paint with 5:00 to play in the first quarter.
The McAuley lead swelled to 11 points after Gardner converted another layup off an assist by Williamson with 2:00 to play in the opening half.
After limiting Pierce City to just four points on two made baskets in the second quarter, the Warriors went took a 26-15 lead into halftime. The Eagles drew no closer than eight points of McAuley in the second half.
“If you can push the lead to double digits and kind of slow the game down a little bit … it definitely works to our advantage,” Howard said. “So I was proud of our efforts there in the second quarter. I thought they played great defense for the majority of the game.”
Teeter and Williamson led the McAuley scoring with 15 and 10 points, respectively. Williamson had two made 3s in the first quarter and Teeter recorded one triple in the fourth.
Kennedy DeRuy added eight points for McAuley, while Gardner and Avery Eminger chipped in six points apiece.
Prater paced Pierce City on offense with a team-high 15 points.
McAuley plays host to Northeast Vernon County at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
