A six-run second inning helped lift Nixa to a 7-1 win over Joplin in a Central Ozark Conference baseball outing on Monday at Joplin High School.
The setback marked Joplin’s first in COC play.
Joplin (11-6) held the first lead of the game after plating one run in the bottom of the first. JHS benefitted from four singles in the frame and saw David Fiscus drive in Bodee Carlson on a hard-hit grounder through the left side for a 1-0 advantage.
Nixa (13-2), however, responded in the very next inning as it plated its six runs despite tallying just two hits. Four free passes and one Joplin error also helped fuel the Nixa surge.
The Nixa defense took over from there as it posted six consecutive zeroes on the scoreboard. Starter Isaac Mitchell went 5 2/3 innings and surrendered just one earned run and eight hits while striking out five, and reliever Parker Bridges went the final 1 1/3 to hold Joplin to no runs and one hit.
Joplin totaled nine hits in the contest and were led by Kirk Chandler and Carson Wampler, who had two hits apiece. Wampler accounted for Joplin’s lone extra-base hit with a triple.
Ethan Guilford started the game for Joplin and surrendered five earned runs and two hits in two innings. Fielding Campbell tossed the final five innings, holding Nixa to one earned run and three hits while striking out four.
Joplin plays host to Carthage on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.