The Joplin High School baseball team plated six runs on seven hits in the bottom of the sixth inning en route to a 10-8 win over nonconference foe Glendale on Monday afternoon at the JHS baseball field.
A windy and humid day saw both teams mirror each other on the scoreboard through the first five innings as they scored two runs apiece in the first, one apiece in the third and one apiece in the fifth.
Joplin (13-13) finally broke the trend by outscoring Glendale (20-6) 6-2 in the sixth. The Falcons, who saw an eight-game win streak come to an end, added a pair of runs in their half of the seventh to bring the game to its final score.
“It felt like whole game we were just a hit or two away from breaking things open for a big inning, and we were finally able to do that there in the sixth,” Joplin coach Kyle Wolf said. “We came up with some big hits and had a lot of contributions from a lot of guys. … So I’m very proud of our guys for that. It was just a really good job by our guys against a really good baseball team. Coach (Jim) Julian does a fantastic job coaching them.”
The game marked Joplin’s senior day as the program honored upperclassmen Bodee Carlson, Isaac Meadows, Tyler Schumann, Ethan Guilford, Kyler Stokes and Joe Jasper.
Fittingly, it was a pair of seniors that pulled through for the Eagles in their pivotal sixth frame.
JHS trailed 6-4 before Stokes drove in junior Tyler Duley on a flare hit to center field for a single. Then in the next at-bat, Guilford gave the Eagles their first lead of the game, 8-6, on a two-run double driven down the line in right field.
Guilford later scored on a Glendale fielding error before junior Jackson Queen capped the scoring in the frame with an RBI double to right field that scored junior Justin McReynolds.
“We never panicked and never got down when we were put in hole after hole throughout the game,” Wolf said. “I think there was some confidence in our guys because we knew we would be able to score some runs at some point. We have to maintain that mindset. I told them about the Kentucky Derby and other games in our area that just remind us that you’re never really out of it until it’s over.”
Stokes, Guilford and Schumann logged one hit apiece in their senior-day outing while Jasper and Carlson both drew a walk. Guilford also started on the mound and limited Glendale to four earned runs while striking out six batters in 5 1/3 innings of work.
“I’ve known these guys since they were eighth graders,” Wolf said of his seniors. “It’s just a tremendous group of young men. We’ve got guys who are going to get degrees that I’m not smart enough to get. We also have guys joining the military, guys going to nursing school and guys that are going to go serve other people.
I’m very proud of these guys for everything they’ve contributed to our program over the years. The biggest thing is the resiliency they’ve shown. They’ve fought through some things for us, and again, I’m very proud of all of them for the work they’ve done.”
After falling in an early 2-0 hole, Joplin evened the score in the bottom of the first with a couple of runs despite not recurring a single hit. Two walks and a hit-by-pitch loaded the bases with two outs when junior Layten Copher and Jasper drew back-to-back RBI walks.
The Falcons reclaimed the run in the top of the third with one run before the Eagles responded again in the bottom half with an RBI groundout by McReynolds. Stokes scored on the play after leading off the frame with a walk.
Joplin faced another one-run deficit heading into the bottom of the fifth before Reither scored from third on a dropped third strike to Copher. At that point, the Eagles found themselves in a 4-4 tie despite having logged just one hit in the game.
“We’re hoping those are things we are able to do,” Wolf said. “We can have a big sixth inning there where we pound it around the yard a little bit, but then you’re also hoping you have the ability to move a run, steal a base and score on a sacrifice fly when the hits aren’t coming. This time of year, you have to score in multiple ways. to be able to win games.”
Reither finished 2 for 3 with three runs scored to pace the Eagles at the plate.
Brady Mails and McReynolds both tossed in relief for Joplin. Mails surrendered one earned run and four hits while striking out a pair in 1 1/3 innings before McReynolds retired the first batter he faced after coming on with two outs in the top of the seventh.
Joplin has two more games in the regular season before the start of the Class 6 District 6 tournament. Both outings will be on the road this week as the Eagles take on Willard at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday before squaring off with Lamar at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.