The Missouri Southern football team generated five takeaways and played a competitive second half but ultimately suffered a 49-7 setback to No. 6 Northwest Missouri on Saturday at Fred G. Hughes Stadium.
In Southern’s final home game of the season, the Bearcats (8-1, 8-1 MIAA) jumped out to a 35-0 lead by halftime before edging MSSU (3-7, 3-7) by a 14-7 margin in the second half.
“I’m proud of the way our guys fought,” MSSU head coach Atiba Bradley said. “Again, no blue ribbons, but I think we (nearly) won the second half. … But when you face a team like Northwest Missouri or Washburn next week, you’ve got to be ready from the get-go. You’ve got to make plays from the get-go.”
The playmaking for Southern didn’t start until the final minutes of the second quarter after Northwest had already scored 35 points with four offensive touchdowns and one defensive pick-6.
The Bearcats threatened to add to the advantage right before halftime before sophomore defensive back Ian McSwain intercepted a pass by quarterback Mike Hohensee at the MSSU 2-yard line to preserve the 35-point deficit at the break.
The takeaway wound up sparking a strong defensive stretch for the Lions, who came out of halftime and held Northwest scoreless on five consecutive possessions in the third quarter. The span included two Bearcat punts as well as two fumble recoveries and two interceptions by MSSU.
“We came in (at halftime) and we talked about it and said, ‘Hey, we’ve got to finish this thing and we’ve got to fight, got to fight, got to fight,’” Bradley said. “Our guys did that. So I’m very proud of the takeaways. Unfortunately, we had a couple turnovers (ourselves) that canceled them out. We just have to continue to build off of it.”
A fumble recovery by Dionnte White at the NWSMU 8 set up Southern for its first and only score of the game midway through the third quarter. Following a short pickup on the ground by running back Jeremy Brown, quarterback Dawson Herl delivered a jump ball that was hauled in by wide receiver Jaedon Stoshak in the corner of the end zone to trim the Bearcats’ lead to 35-7.
“That donut looks terrible on the scoreboard, and I do think it’s important that they get in the end zone,” Bradley said. “Again, just to see their work paying off. When you’re getting beat up like that, it’s really easy to just bow your head and quit. Our guys didn’t do that.”
Overall, however, MSSU struggled to sustain drives against a Northwest team that sports the top scoring defense (9.3 points allowed per game) in the conference.
The Lions were limited to 75 yards of total offense, punted 10 times and turned the ball over on three occasions. One of the turnovers resulted in a 23-yard fumble return by Andrew Blum that widened the NWMSU lead to 42-7 early in the fourth quarter.
“You never want to let them score on defense,” Bradley said. “Then you don’t even give your defense a chance to defend them. We gave up two defensive scores today, and you can’t have that.
“We’re so close (on offense),” Bradley said. “We took a couple shots to (Brian Boyd Jr.) that were literally one foot away from being big plays. We ran the ball at times pretty well. You know, when you’re facing a defense like that, you’ve got to understand that the big plays are going to be limited. … If you can average four or five yards per play, you’re going a good job.”
Northwest’s final score followed an interception thrown by Herl. The Bearcats marched 38 yards in three plays and capped the drive with a 22-yard rushing TD by Al McKeller with 11:52 remaining in the game.
THE NUMBERS
Herl completed 8 of 28 passes for 85 yards and a TD with two interceptions. Boyd led Southern in receiving with five catches and 63 yards, and Nathan Glades led the rushing attack with 16 yards on eight carries.
Northwest finished with 511 yards of total offense and was led by Hohensee, who completed 18 of 22 passes for 264 yards and a TD with two interceptions. Kaden Davis logged a game-high seven receptions for 102 yards and a TD, and Al McKeller had a game-high 140 rushing yards and three TDs on 25 carries.
HEADS-UP PLAY
It was in the latter stages of the third quarter that Coleman Booker made the type of high-effort play that’s been somewhat of a calling card for MSSU this season.
With Northwest facing third-and-7 from its own 43-yard line, the junior linebacker tracked down a deflected pass for an interception and was immediately swarmed by a host of Bearcats.
Right before being dragged to the turf, Booker lateraled the football to sophomore defensive back Ian McSwain, who picked up an additional 10 yards on the return to set up the MSSU offense near midfield.
UP NEXT
Southern wraps up the season with a road game against Washburn next Saturday in Topeka, Kan. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. at Yager Stadium.
