I have it easy. And when I forget that, I think back to past hikes to the Sod Collier homestead at Buffalo National River. The National Park Service has been offering guided hikes to explore historic sites preserved along the river this year, and there's another hike this weekend, to the Collier place at the Tyler Bend Campground south of Harrison, Arkansas, on U.S. Highway 65.
It was at the beginning of the Great Depression when Solomon "Sod" and Ida Mae Collier and four of their seven children arrived in the Ozarks, some of the children huddled in the back of the truck, wrapped in a tarp to keep warm, according to the National Park Service.
"Here along the Buffalo River they found some of the last unclaimed public land of the 1803 Louisiana Purchase," the park service reported.
It had taken the family the better part of a week to get to the area from their home in Kentucky, and when they arrived, Sod Collier had but 15 cents left in his pocket, the park service reported. The family lived in a storage shed initially.
The Colliers claimed their land under the 1862 Homestead Act and through hard work and sacrifice, built a log home on their 40-acre claim, followed by barns and a smokehouse.
Within a decade, the Collier family had made needed improvements to the place and became its official owners, making them one of the last settlers along the Buffalo River and theirs one of the last claims in the Ozarks granted under the Homestead Act.
It was a hardscrabble life. Ida Mae Collier canned and grew medicinal plants; the others farmed, raised corn and hogs, and dug a cistern that collected rainwater off the roof of the house. Sod Collier even worked as a fishing guide for a few years on the river, the park service reported.
The family continued to live there until 1961 without electricity or indoor plumbing, according to the park service. The Buffalo was protected from dams as the country's first national river in 1972, and the Collier place acquired a few years later.
The first dam had been proposed for the Buffalo in the 1930s, about the time the Colliers became the official owners of the farm, but that was brushed aside by World War II. Similar proposals soon followed, including a second dam just downstream of the Collier homestead, near Gilbert. It would have backed up the river for maybe 40 miles, and the high, rocky ground where the Colliers farmed and scratched out a living would offer a lake view today, according to the park service.
Who knows how much their property would be worth today if the dam had been built.
It is an irony that the same government that had been giving away land even into the 1930s was now wanting it back, within the lifetime of Sod Collier. The National Park Service bought the Collier place in 1977, stabilized their log cabin, rebuilt the wooden fence and porch and more.
The couple lived long enough to see it. Sod Collier, born in 1880, died in 1981; Ida Mae, who was born in 1882, died in 1974.
The Collier Homestead Guided Walk will be held from 7-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28.
