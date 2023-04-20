Here's a welcome bit of Earth Day news for Southeast Kansas.
This week, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly signed legislation creating a new state park in Allen County — Lehigh Portland Trails State Park — that further boosts that area's reputation as a cycling and outdoor destination.
“Establishing the Lehigh Portland Trails as our state’s 28th state park will bring more tourism to Allen County and provide another place for families to enjoy the outdoors,” Kelly said in a statement.
The park is several hundred acres of former industrial land that now offers nearly 15 miles of gravel and natural surface trails for cycling. It also contains a 138-acre lake, as well as some native prairie and woodlands.
As a former Kansan (and still a Kansan at heart) I've always bemoaned the fact that this otherwise beautiful state has so little public land as a percentage of the whole — less than just about any other state.
Allen County is already home to some great riding, including the Prairie Spirit Trail State Park, that runs 51 miles from Iola to Ottawa, where it connects with the 118-mile Flint Hills Trail State Park, that runs east-west from Osawatomie to Herington. This is already one of the longest trail networks in the country, and will one day connect to the Landon/Shunga network as well as the Katy/Rock Island network in Missouri.
Last August by the way, Kelly and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks announced a $24.8 million federal grant to be used to help make infrastructure improvements (drainage, pipes, culverts, bridges, surfacing, signage, etc.) on 40.5 miles of the Flint Hills trail, and to open 27 miles of that trail, from Council Grove to Herington.
Allen County also is home of the Southwind, a rail-to-trail that runs from Humboldt to Iola, where it connects with the Prairie Spirit.
I have ridden on both the Southwind and the Prairie Spirit, and according to the Topeka Capital-Journal, the Lehigh Portland Trails were constructed by Thrive Allen County, a health advocacy organization.
"This particular bill makes your heart sing," said state Rep. Tobias Schlingensiepen, D-Topeka, according to the paper. "That's a win-win for everybody in this state. Bicyclists and hikers like myself, we love Kansas trail systems, and we spend a lot of money along those trail systems. For a lot of small towns, this is a big deal. It will bring tourism to our state."
I have written before about what is happening in Allen County. The nationwide Rails-to-Trails Conservancy has this to say about the Southwind a few years ago: “In a first for Kansas, the local (Allen) county commission also voted to help maintain and manage the trail.”
Happy Earth Day!
