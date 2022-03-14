EDMOND, Okla. — The Missouri Southern baseball team completed a series sweep of Central Oklahoma on Monday with an 18-7 run-rule win in eight innings at Wendell Simmons Field.
MSSU, now riding a four-game win streak, now sports a season record of 15-8 overall and 6-3 in MIAA play. The Lions are fourth in the MIAA standings, trailing frontrunner Central Missouri (15-3, 9-0), second-place Pittsburg State (13-7, 8-1) and third-place Washburn (16-6, 7-2).
Southern amassed 17 hits on the day and was led by Tommy Stevenson and Matt Miller, who tallied three hits apiece. Stevenson had a double, while Miller added a home run.
Jordan Fitzpatrick, Henry Kusiak and Drew Davis logged two hits apiece, while five other Lions had one hit.
Cole Gayman started and went 3 2/3 innings to get the win and improve to 4-1 on the season. Scott Duensing went 1 1/3 innings and struck out four batters. Ryan Paschal and Jeremiah Kennedy threw the final three innings.
MSSU got on the scoreboard in the top of the second on an RBI single by Miller before breaking the game open in the third with four runs. A sacrifice fly by Fitzpatrick was followed by a two-run double by Parker, and then Tyler Ferguson singled to score Parker for the final run of the inning.
UCO plated a pair of runs in the third before MSSU responded with three more runs in the fourth. Drew Davis crossed home plate on a fielding error to open the scoring before Fitzpatrick logged a two-run double. Kusiak capped the scoring in the frame with a hit to plate Stevenson for an 8-2 advantage.
Following a one-run showing for the Bronchos in the fourth, MSSU erupted for five runs in the fifth. Miller had a two-run homer before Case Tucker scored an unearned run. Stevenson then double to plate Milas, and Kusiak finished the frame with a single to plate Stevenson.
A run from the Bronchos in the fifth preceded a two-run single from Doran for the Lions in the seventh. Two more runs for UCO in the seventh made the score 15-7, Lions, before Southern added three in the eighth. Fitzpatrick singled home Miller and Kusiak singled home both Milas and Tucker.
Next up, Missouri Southern hits the road to take on Rogers State at 2 p.m. Tuesday in Claremore, Okla.
The Hillcats (10-11, 5-4) sit in a two-way tie for fifth with Northeastern State (15-7, 5-4) in the MIAA standings. RSU is coming off an 11-10 win in extra innings over Fort Hays State and has picked up victories in its last three outings.
Tuesday’s game will mark Southern’s fourth straight outing on the road. The Lions will return home on Friday to open a three-game series against Washburn at Warren Turner Field in Joplin.
