The Missouri Southern baseball team’s bats finally cooled after a 1,000-plus-mile flight down to the southern coast of Florida.
After totaling 48 runs and 51 hits in a three-game series sweep of Winona State earlier this week, the Lions were shut out for the first time this season in a 5-0 setback to Barry University on Thursday night in Miami Shores, Fla.
Heading into the contest, MSSU (3-2) averaged 13.5 runs per contest and hadn’t scored less than six runs in a single game. However, the Buccaneers (2-4) pitching staff was exceptional against the Lions, surrendering just five hits while striking out 11 batters.
“We definitely had more opportunities early than we did late, and we just weren’t able to capitalize on those,” MSSU head coach Bryce Darnell said. “I mean, credit to Barry’s pitcher (Christian Orduna) on some of those. He was able to work ahead and he worked out of trouble in the third inning. He did a good job and we weren’t able to adjust, and that led to the outcome that you saw.”
Orduna tossed five scoreless innings in his start and surrendered five hits while striking out six. Relievers JJ Galvis and Trevor Baker were just as productive as they combined to toss four scoreless and hitless frames.
Barry broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the third inning when Kevin Noriega blooped a single to right field to plate Matthew Menendez from third base for a 1-0 lead. The Buccaneers went up 2-0 later in the frame when a wild pitch by Logan VanWey allowed Branden Abreu to score from third.
The Buccaneers got to VanWey once more in the bottom of the third on a two-RBI single to right field by Abreu that put the Lions in a 4-0 hole.
VanWey held Barry scoreless through the first two innings but was eventually credited the loss after surrendering four runs — three earned — and five hits in five innings of work. He also punched out seven batters and walked just one.
The Buccaneers added an insurance run in the bottom of the seventh when Ihosvany Castaneda scored from third on a passed ball delivered by MSSU reliever Ryan Paschal.
“We had one or two errors, but I think at the end of the day we just didn’t score,” Darnell said. “We’re not going to win if we don’t score. I mean, our pitching was definitely good enough. Logan had a very good start, and Paschal and (Scott) Duensing did well, too. We just weren’t able to get anything going offensively, which was the story of the game.”
Offensively, Southern’s leadoff hitters batted 0-for-9. The Lions were also 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position and stranded nine runners on the base paths.
Ryan Doran led the way for Southern at the plate with two hits. Tommy Stevenson, Matt Miller and Will Larson added one hit apiece.
Abreu finished with three hits and two RBI in five plate appearances for Barry.
Thursday’s night’s game was Southern’s first of four in The Sunshine State. The Lions will take on Palm Beach Atlantic University at 5 p.m. (CT) Friday in West Palm Beach before wrapping up the road trip with a doubleheader against Nova Southeastern University on Saturday in Fort Lauderdale.
“We just have to get some timely hits moving forward,” Darnell said. “We were 0-for-9 tonight trying to get leadoff runners on base. Trying to score runs is hard, and it becomes really hard when you’re trying to do it with one or two outs. So we have to get a few more leadoff guys on and try to get things going earlier in innings.”
