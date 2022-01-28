New season, same expectations.
Lofty ones, to be exact.
The Missouri Southern baseball team will open its 2022 campaign on Tuesday when it travels to Weatherford, Oklahoma, to take on Southwestern Oklahoma State University at 1 p.m.
“It’s always an exciting time when you’re heading into a new season,” said 15th-year MSSU head coach Bryce Darnell, who has led the Lions to seven 30-win seasons and ranks eighth in program history with 405 career coaching wins.
“We always have high expectations. We feel like we need to be on the level to compete for championships, and that’s the way we recruit and the way we try to play the game. So we don’t expect that to be any different.”
The Lions are coming off a 30-13 season in 2021 that saw them go 22-11 in conference play to finish third in the MIAA. MSSU returns 11 position players and seven pitchers this season, including five former all-conference honorees.
Southern was picked to finish fifth in the MIAA in a preseason coaches poll that was released on Friday. Defending conference champion Central Missouri was picked to finish first, while Pittsburg State, Northeastern State and Central Oklahoma rounded out the top four teams.
Returning all-MIAA performers for the Lions include catcher Tommy Stevenson, outfielder Jordan Fitzpatrick, infielder Henry Kusiak, left-handed pitcher Scott Duensing and right-handed pitcher Logan VanWey.
Stevenson was named the MIAA Freshman of the Year in his first season with the Lions after recording a .326 batting average with 19 doubles, 13 home runs and 51 RBI. He ranked second in the conference and 10th nationally in doubles, while ranking third in the conference in RBI and fourth in total bases.
Fitzpatrick, a senior, led the league in doubles while ranking sixth nationally in the category. He batted .369 on the year with 20 doubles, 14 home runs and 48 RBI.
Kusiak proved to be another slugger for Southern last season as a freshman, logging a .341 average with 12 homers and 41 RBI.
Duensing, a senior reliever, posted a 3-3 record out of the bullpen last year and recorded one save as well as 30 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings of work.
VanWey, a Webb City product who was an all-MIAA selection in 2018, saw limited action last year due to injury but ranks second in program history with 15 career saves.
With the departure of MSSU graduates Zach Parish, the consensus NCAA Division II Pitcher of the Year and all-time D2 strikeout leader, and Will Bausinger, the all-time strikeout leader in MSSU history, VanWey will be transitioning to a starting role in his senior campaign.
“He’s a power arm and he’s transitioned to a starter role,” Darnell said. “He did it all fall for us and he’s done well with it. So we’re excited to see him in that role.”
Junior Cole Woods and sophomore Jacob Davis are two other experienced pitchers who are expected to be in the Lions’ starting rotation. Chase Beiter saw action for the Lions as both a starter and a reliever last season.
Senior Clay Milas will be returning to the outfield for MSSU after logging 43 hits, six doubles, two home runs and 22 RBI a season ago. Junior first baseman Matt Miller, an Aurora native, also returns after logging 65 hits and 17 home runs in his first two seasons.
Darnell said Webb City natives Treghan Parker (utility) and Cole Gayman (pitcher), both freshmen, are a couple of newcomers to keep an eye on in 2022. Fellow freshman Nate Mieszkowski (infielder) and senior Will Larson (outfield), another Webb City graduate, will also compete for starting roles.
Other area products on the MSSU roster this season include pitcher Jeremiah Kennedy (Carl Junction), pitcher Cale McCallister (Webb City), outfielder Case Tucker (Lamar), pitcher Quinn Price (Mount Vernon) and pitcher Alex Baker (Carl Junction).
“We’re excited about the mix of returners and newcomers,” Darnell said. “It will be interesting to see what it all looks like when we hit the field on Tuesday. … We’ve had a good (preseason) session here. Everybody’s healthy. I’m very pleased with the guys and I think they’re working hard. So it’s been good and we’re looking forward to getting started.”
Following Tuesday’s season opener against SWOSU, the Lions will play host to Winona State in a five-game series on Feb. 6-7 at Warren Turner Field in Joplin. Southern will open MIAA play on Feb. 25 in Joplin against rival Pittsburg State.
