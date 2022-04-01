It was an ideal start to a noteworthy weekend for the Missouri Southern baseball team.
Coinciding with the start of a weekend-long celebration of its program’s 50-year anniversary, Southern claimed a 4-0 win over Fort Hays State in an MIAA series opener on Friday night at Warren Turner Field.
The Lions (20-12, 11-7 MIAA) outhit the Tigers (3-27, 2-16) 10-3 and went error-free out in the field as they claimed their fourth shutout victory of the season.
Starting pitcher Jacob Davis, a sophomore southpaw from Cairo, Mo., played a big part in the shutout as he limited FHSU to three hits while striking out nine batters in seven innings of work. He improved to 5-0 on the season.
“He’s been really reliable,” MSSU coach Bryce Darnell said of Davis. “I think he’s only had maybe one rough start. … I think the first week of conference play he was a relief pitcher, and then he had a good outing and he’s been in the rotation since then. He’s been really good. He’s been consistent. He can get us deep into a game so that we can save our bullpen a little bit.”
Laif Hultine tossed the final two innings for MSSU and was also effective as he retired all six batters he faced, including one by strikeout.
The game got off to a slow start offensively before Southern broke the seal with four runs scattered across the fifth and sixth innings.
The Lions drew first blood in the bottom of the fifth when Aurora product Matt Miller hit a sacrifice fly to left field to plate Cole Robinson. Earlier in the frame, Robinson singled on a hard-hit ball to third base before he advanced to third on single through the right side by Webb City native Treghan Parker.
Southern added three insurance runs just one inning later. The Lions opened the bottom of the sixth with four straight base hits — a double by Nate Mieszkowski, an RBI single by Case Tucker, a two-run home run by Henry Kusiak and then a single by Tommy Stevenson — to quickly open up a 4-0 lead.
“Their pitcher did a really good job of keeping us off balance with his off-speed stuff,” Darnell said. “But we felt like — with the way we were pitching — if we could get a couple of runs, we could probably hold on. Henry obviously had a big home run, and you felt like you could breathe a little bit after that.”
Kusiak finished 2 for 4 at the plate with two RBI and one run scored. The sophomore is hitting .373 with 28 RBI on the season.
“I was just playing aggressive today,” Kusiak said. “I feel like when I’m playing my best, I’m aggressive and looking for my fastball.
“I think overall we’re really starting to find a groove as a team. A couple of guys were injured for a while there, but our depth has really paid off and guys who are in are getting more and more comfortable. It’s also easy when the other team isn’t scoring.”
Mieszkowski also finished 2 for 4 and crossed home plate once, while Tucker, Stevenson, Jordan Fitzpatrick, Robinson, Parker and Miller tallied one hit apiece.
FHSU starter Zach Berg was charged with the loss after surrendering four earned runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings. Mason Holton and Jason Robertson tossed a combined 2 1/3 scoreless innings in relief.
PARISH HONORED
Former MSSU pitching standout Zach Parish was recognized prior to the start of Friday’s game for being named the 2021 NCAA Division II National Pitcher of the Year as well as a first-team All-American at the conclusion of last season.
Parish ended his collegiate career as the all-time D2 career strikeout leader with 488 punchouts. He logged a career ERA of 2.16 and won multiple all-conference, all-region and All-American awards throughout his historic tenure in the MIAA.
“Being recognized today means the world,” Parish said. “This place shaped me into who I am today. I mean, they took a kid with rough edges and bought in and helped me in any way possible. So this place is special. I loved every second of it.”
“It’s just awesome to see Zach,” Darnell said. “He’s just the ultimate competitor. I think that’s one thing that’s probably not talked about enough with Zach — the way he competed. He’s just a really tough competitor. That, coupled with his stuff, he was just really special.”
WELCOME HOME
In celebration of the MSSU baseball program’s 50-year anniversary, former players and coaches are expected to be in attendance Saturday to be recognized prior to the start of the Lions’ game against the Tigers at 1 p.m.
“Just as far as the texts and emails, quite a few guys are coming back,” Darnell said. “So it should be a fun weekend. … We’re really looking forward to it.”
Former MSSU coaches Ed Wuch (1972-76) and Warren Turner (1977-2007) will be among those recognized in the pre-game ceremony. Wuch and Turner were the first two head baseball coaches in the program’s history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.