MSSU SOCCER FALLS TO NEWMAN
WICHITA, Kan. — The MSSU women’s soccer team held a 9-6 advantage in shots and a 7-4 advantage in shots on goal, but it was Newman that broke a scoreless tie in the second half to claim a 1-0 victory on Sunday at Wilkins Field.
Southern (2-8-2, 1-4 MIAA) and Newman (1-8-1, 1-4) played a scoreless first half as the Lions outshot the Jets 4-2. Maya Greenquist had two first-half shots while Tayler Ohu and Banner Williams had one shot on goal apiece.
In the second half, the game-deciding goal came in the 59th minute when Newman’s Makenzie Shay found the back of the net to put her team up 1-0.
The Lions had three more shot opportunities form there but couldn’t get one past Jets goalkeeper Jackie Lari, who finished with seven saves.
Williams and Ella Durocher tallied two shots on goal for MSSU while Greenquist had two shots. Lily Doneghue tallied three saves in 90 minutes of play.
Southern returns to play on Friday when it plays host to Nebraska-Kearney for senior night at Hal Bodon Field. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.