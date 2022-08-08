It was just a few short months ago that Missouri Southern head coach Atiba Bradley said his football players needed to look a little more like, well, football players.
“As an entire football team, our weights are down,” Bradley said at the conclusion of MSSU’s spring game in April at Fred G. Hughes Stadium. “We need to get in the weight room, get in the cafeteria and repeat. Eat, lift, eat, lift, and just continue to get bigger and stronger so we can make it through the season healthy and be physical.”
The Lions apparently took that message to heart these last several months.
As Bradley took to the field for the Lions’ fall preseason camp opener on Monday morning, one of the first things he noticed was his team’s improvement in the size department. An offseason of weight room prioritization and increased caloric intake has the players, in his words, “passing the eye test.”
“You can tell they’re just bigger and stronger,” Bradley said Monday. “In sports, we always talk about the eye test, and we have a lot more guys passing the eye test now. They’re bigger, more physical looking.
“Today was just our first day, so we were in just helmets. There wasn’t any hitting going on. But we’ll get these guys in on Wednesday or Thursday with the shoulder pads on. We’ll see if we can translate the weight room to moving guys around — something you have to be able to do in a league like the MIAA.”
Southern’s fall camp will run through Aug. 20. Per NCAA rules, the team will have an acclimatization period with just helmets and then shells before players can dress out in full pads. The Lions will begin regular fall practices on Aug. 23.
“The first day was great,” Bradley said. “I think football obviously is such a unique sport that you train way more than you actually play and compete. It’s been almost four months since we last had pads on. The guys have been working in the weight room, working on their own and things of that nature. So when they get a chance to come back out and get closer to putting pads back on, there’s a lot of excitement.”
NEXT MEN UP
Bradley said that one thing on Southern’s to-do list in the preseason camp is to continue to identify potential offensive playmakers that can help fill the void left by last season’s graduates.
For example, roles for the team’s No. 1 wide receiver and No. 1 tight end will be up for grabs after the departures of Brian Boyd Jr. and Keandre Bledsoe. Boyd was the team’s top receiver in 2021 with 45 catches for 811 yards and seven touchdowns, while Bledsoe added 31 receptions for 280 yards and one touchdown at tight end.
Boyd and Bledsoe accounted for nearly 50% of the offense’s receiving yard production.
The good news is the Lions have arguably their top offensive playmakers back in running back Nathan Glades, a Joplin High School product, and quarterback Dawson Herl. Glades rushed for 777 yards and five TDs while Herl completed 54.8% of his passes for 2,260 yards and 16 TDs.
Southern also has a promising newcomer in tight end Deontay Campbell, a junior transfer from Highland (Kansas) Community College who hauled in five passes for 67 yards and two TDs in the spring game. Wide receiver Ezekiel Lang, who had 71 receiving yards and two TDs in the scrimmage, is another guy who could be a consistent offensive weapon.
“Right now it’s all about identifying who our playmakers will be on offense,” Bradley said. “We graduated Brian Boyd and Keandre Bledsoe in terms of the passing attack, so that leaves a hole for us statistically. But we have a bunch of young guys who we feel like can replace that.”
“In the backfield, we return Nathan Glades, but he can’t be a one-man show. That has to be running-back-by-committee. Just by the sheer physicality and how tough that position is, you can’t have just one running back going into a season.”
Bradley added that the team has plenty of experience on the defensive side of the football. It’s just about adding a little more depth than the team had a year ago.
“Defensively, we return quite a bit there. We’re just looking for continuity and guys learning to play together,” he said. “We’re looking for some depth; guys that can step in and give us 15 to 25 reps per game so that the starters aren’t playing every snap.”
‘PROVEN’ LEADERS
One thing the Lions won’t have to identify ahead of the season is player leadership.
They have plenty of that in seniors Herl and Richard Jordan Jr. (LB), who will be team captains for a second consecutive season.
“There are a few other guys who I think are ready to be in that leadership position, but when you have two guys who are quote-unquote proven, two guys who have had success in this league and are invested at a high level, it’s really going to be tough to take the leadership over them, if that makes sense,” Bradley said. “You want positive leadership, but sometimes when you have too many leaders, you get pulled in too many directions. So those two are the guys who we follow.”
INSTANT REPLAY
The MIAA announced Monday that it will be the first league at the NCAA Division II level to have replay review starting in 2022.
Last week, the NCAA granted the MIAA’s request for exemption from some of the instant replay requirements listed in Rule 12 of the 2022 NCAA Football Rules Book, approving the MIAA to become the first conference outside of NCAA Division I to implement the use of an instant replay system during football contests.
The preliminary plan for the MIAA’s use of instant replay is to allow stoppages for a replay review to occur whenever a targeting foul is called by an official on the field or when a coach’s challenge is made of a reviewable play, as defined in Rule 12 of the Football Rules Book.
In previous seasons, the MIAA has reviewed targeting calls at halftime and at the conclusion of football contests. Now, all targeting fouls that are called will be reviewable by the MIAA referee and calling officials immediately.
“I love it,” Bradley said of the league’s adoption of instant replay. “Anytime we make steps to enhance or improve the quality of the football on the field, I’m a fan of it. Are there bugs, are there kinks, are there things we’ll have to work out? I’m sure. With it being so new, I don’t know if they have an exact plan for how we’ll execute it yet.
“The big one for me is the ability to instantly overturn targeting. We had a player last year who was ejected and lost a half because of targeting, only to be reinstated for the next game. So I think that has a chance to be huge. Our league has not shied away from being a trailblazer league and being one of the better leagues in the country for Division II. This is just another example of that and another feather in its cap.”
