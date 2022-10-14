The Missouri Southern football team will look to continue its hot start to the season on Saturday when it hits the road to take on Central Missouri at 1:30 p.m. in Warrensburg, Mo.
Just beyond the season’s midway point, the Lions (4-2) have already clinched their winningest campaign since 2014 when they finished 4-7. Southern is currently two wins away from clinching its first winning season since the 2013 campaign that resulted in a 7-3 finish.
“We’ve just got to go out and just don’t act like we’ve arrived,” second-year MSSU head coach Atiba Bradley said. “There is still a lot to achieve, still a lot of football out there. So we’re taking it one week at a time. We’ve got one opponent at a time.”
Southern’s opponent this weekend is a UCM team that is tied for ninth in the MIAA standings with a 1-5 record. The Mules’ lone win was a 35-13 home triumph over Northeastern State in Week 5.
However, Central’s five losses have all come against teams in top half of the conference standings, including No. 7 Pittsburg State, No. 16 Northwest Missouri, No. 22 Nebraska-Kearney, Washburn and Emporia State.
The Mules are now tasked with defending its home field against an MSSU team that’s tied for third in the MIAA standings.
“This is one of those games where you’ve got to look past the win-loss, because if you look at who they played … they’re all in the upper echelon of the league,” Bradley said. “So they’ve had a tough go at it. They’re not getting blown out, they’re not getting just ran off the field. So they’re a quality opponent. They’ve just had a tough schedule.”
Southern claimed a narrow 30-28 win over Central last season, but the Mules still have a 24-16-2 advantage in the all-time series.
UCM averages 326 yards of total offense per game, with 218 of those yards coming via the pass game.
Quarterback Cedric Case paces the Mules’ offense and has completed 120 of 195 passes for 1,305 yards and eight touchdowns. He also has 52 carries for 121 yards and two scores.
Arkell Smith, a Carthage product, has caught 20 passes for 302 yards and four touchdown for UCM, while Xavier Johnson (19 receptions, 230 yards) and Malik Clayborn (20 receptions, 175 yards) have accounted for one and two TD catches, respectively.
Jackson is also the Mules’ leading rusher on the year with 135 yards and three TDs on 50 carries.
Defensive back Noah Blair leads the UCM defense with 52 tackles, including 31 solo. He also has three interceptions to go along with four pass breakups.
The Mules’ defense has generated 10 total takeaways through six games with an MIAA-leading eight interceptions and a pair of fumble recoveries.
MSSU is accounting for 326.2 yards of total offense and 24.7 points per game.
QB Dawson Herl has completed 72 of 130 passes for 832 yards and four TDs. His top target, Chris Boudreaux, has hauled in 21 catches for 301 yards while Ezekiel Lang and Jaedon Stoshak have recorded 231 and 205 receiving yards, respectively. Lang leads the team in reception TDs with three.
Joplin native Nathan Glades leads Southern’s rushing attack with 553 yards and five TDs on 119 carries. Herl has chipped in 136 yards and four TDs on 39 rushes.
Southern’s linebacker core of Richard Jordan Jr., Carthage graduate Colton Winder and East Newton graduate Coleman Booker leads the team in tackles with 58, 45 and 36, respectively. Winder and Booker generated three combined interceptions in the Lions’ 37-14 win over Lincoln last Saturday in Joplin.
MSSU defensive lineman Solomona Fetuao has a team-high six tackles for loss and three sacks with seven total quarterback hurries.
“It’s always a nice feeling seeing guys put up great numbers, especially with our D-line group,” Fetuao said. “That’s something we’ve been preaching day in and day out. It’s all about competition, and we’ve been competing against each other and helping each other out.”
Following Saturday’s clash with the Mules, the Lions will return to the friendly confines of Fred G. Hughes Stadium to take on Emporia State on Oct. 22 at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.