The Missouri Southern golf teams will be in action on Monday and Tuesday as the men open their season Ichabod Fall Invitational in Topeka, Kan., while the women compete in the Northeastern State University Women’s Classic in Broken Arrow, Okla.
The Southern men will play 54 holes in two days and will be joined by each of the MIAA’s golf programs as well as Upper Iowa, Winona State, Concordia-St. Paul, Minnesota Crookston, Arkansas Tech, Southwestern Oklahoma, Henderson State and Rockhurst.
MSSU was picked to finish seventh in the MIAA preseason coaches poll that was released last week.
“This is out first outing and it’s an MIAA points event,” MSSU men’s team head coach Mike Wheeler stated in a Sunday press release. “We’re playing beautiful Topeka Country Club and bringing a quality squad. It doesn’t get any better than this. We can’t wait to compete and see how we measure up to quality competition.”
Making the trip to Topeka this week for the Southern men will be Connor Williamson, Trae McCrae, Ben Epperly, Jonathan Sanchez, Fielding Campbell and Alex Page.
The Southern women, coming off a ninth-place finish at the Central Region Preview last week in Blue Springs, Mo., will play 36 holes in two days in an NSU tournament that will feature 94 players and 17 teams.
Other teams in the field will be NSU, Rogers State, Arkansas-Fort Smith, Southern Nazarene, Newman, Northwestern Oklahoma, Winona State, Southwestern Oklahoma, Oklahoma Baptist, Northwest Missouri, Missouri Western, Arkansas Tech, Henderson State, Harding, Southern Arkansas, Lincoln and Southwest Baptist.
The Lions will have seven golfers make the trip. Lily Allman, Faith Davis, Hannah Torres, Aida Nunez and Maggie Moore will make up the scoring team while Kenzie Kirkhart and Kylie Carnes compete as individuals.
"This is another quality field for the ladies in Broken Arrow," Wheeler said. "Last week's ninth out of 19 was a great start to build upon. The goal is to get below 310 on a team score. I believe they are capable of doing just that."
