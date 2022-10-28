The Missouri Southern football team will open up a two-game road trip on Saturday, heading to St. Joseph, Mo., to take on Missouri Western at 1 p.m. inside Spratt Memorial Stadium.
The Lions (4-4) look to end a two-game skid after suffering losses of 20-17 to Central Missouri and 24-21 to Emporia State in the last two weeks. However, Southern has already matched its winningest season since 2014 and is one win shy of clinching its highest total since 2013.
MSSU led ESU by as many as 11 points last Saturday at Fred G. Hughes Stadium before the Hornets closed on a 21-7 run.
“This one stung,” MSSU head coach Atiba Bradley said. “I mean, we did so much well for so long throughout the course of that game to come up just a touch short. But honestly, this is a group that loves football and loves the preparation for it. So attitudes have been great. Guys are ready to get back to work.”
The Griffons (3-5) head into the weekend having suffered five losses in their last six games. They most recently suffered a 28-16 setback last week at No. 5 Pittsburg State.
Western is being outscored by an average of just two points this season.
Offensively, the Griffons average 382.5 yards per game and are led by quarterback Reagan Jones, who has completed 130 of 241 passes for 1,469 yards and seven touchdowns. Jones is also the team’s leading rusher with 478 yards and five TDs on 92 carries.
Running backs Brandon Hall and Jared Scott have accounted for 418 and 365 rushing yards, respectively, for the Griffons. Traveon James is the team’s top receiver with 550 yards on 42 receptions.
“The biggest thing we have to do is keep them bottled up,” Bradley said. “We have a lot of success when things are tackle to tackle or in between the tight ends. Where it gets tricky or a little more difficult is when it gets out in space, and that’s where sometimes guys get exposed a little bit.”
Linebacker Isaac Wallace leads the top playmaker for the MWSU defense with 66 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, one sack, three pass break-ups and one forced fumble. The Griffons are limiting opponents to 24 points and 336 yards of total offense per game.
The ESU defense was stout in red-zone situations last week and limited the Gorillas to just 18 plays in the entire first half.
“They’re a good defense, but there are a bunch of good defenses in this league,” Bradley said. “We’ve had success. Our red zone numbers are higher than they’ve been in a really long time. The challenge will be getting into the red zone more so than the red zone.”
MSSU is averaging 23.2 ppg while limiting its opponents to 22.2 ppg.
The Lions’ offense, recording 321.5 yards per game this season, is led by QB Derl Hawson, who has completed 93 of 169 passes for 1,041 yards and five TDs with four interceptions. He’s also second on the team in rushing with 189 yards and four scores on 48 carries.
Herl’s top target, Jaedon Stoshak, has 306 yards and two TDs on 26 catches, while Chris Boudreaux has hauled in 24 passes for 314 yards. Ezekiel Lang has a team-high four TD receptions to go along with 287 yards on 15 catches.
Running back Nathan Glades leads the Southern ground attack with 729 yards and six TDs on 155 carries.
The MSSU linebacker core of Richard Jordan Jr., Colton Winder and Coleman Booker lead the defense with 76, 65 and 48 tackles, respectively. Winder also has a team-high two interceptions.
Defensive linemen Romel Readus, Solomona Fetuao, Kalepo Fiaseu and Jermaine Young Jr. have two sacks apiece this season for the Lions.
MSSU is seeking its first win over Western since 2012 when it claimed a 31-30 triumph in St. Joseph. The Griffons, leading the all-time series 27-23, picked up a 45-28 triumph over the Lions last season.
Following Saturday’s contest with MWSU, the Lions will be on the road again on Nov. 5 when they take on Northwest Missouri at 1:30 p.m. in Maryville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.