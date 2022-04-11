It’s getting down to the nitty-gritty for the Missouri Southern baseball team as it attempts to position itself favorably for a potential postseason run.
With 10 conference games left on the regular-season schedule, the Lions (23-15, 13-10) sit in sixth place in the MIAA standings and have to maintain a top-eight spot in order to make the postseason conference tournament.
The top four seeds in the MIAA tournament will host a first-round series on May 6-8 before the final four teams meet at Central Oklahoma in Edmond, Okla., to wrap up the tourney on May 12-14.
“The goal is to get to the top four so you can host the first round,” MSSU head coach Bryce Darnell said. “I think there’s going to be a lot of movement in the last three series with people playing each other that are fighting for those spots. So it’s important we play well.”
Southern was third in the MIAA standings heading into last weekend before it was swept by No. 4 Central Missouri in a three-game series in Warrensburg, Mo. MSSU held early leads in two of the three games but ultimately fell by scores of 21-6, 3-2 and 11-3 to one of the top Division II programs in the country.
“I do think, with the exception of Friday, we competed hard even though the results weren’t what we wanted,” Darnell said. “On Saturday and for the most part Sunday, we battled. It was just a tough spot with a really good team at their home field. But we’re not down in the dumps because of it, and we’re excited to get going again.”
Up next for MSSU is a series finale against Rogers State (19-17, 12-10), which is seventh in the league standings and sits just half of a game behind Southern. The game is slated for 3 p.m. Tuesday in Claremore, Okla.
The Lions are 1-1 against the Hillcats this season, having suffered a 9-7 extra-innings loss on March 15 in Claremore before claiming a lopsided 25-2 win on March 29 in Joplin.
“We’re going back down to their place, and they play a bit better at home like most college teams,” Darnell said. “I feel good going down there. I feel like we’re a capable team. It’s an important game, and our guys know that.
“I just think that with some of the challenges we’ve faced, off-the-field things, I’m just real proud of our guys and how they’ve handled all of that stuff. We’re ready play a good game tomorrow and ready to finish our season strong.”
Among the priorities for Southern in the next couple of weeks is to get back to full strength again, according to Darnell. The team has been without outfielder Clay Milas for the past several weeks due to a leg injury, while usual starting catcher Tommy Stevenson has been limited to a designated-hitter or first-base role due to his own minor injury.
“We felt we were getting close. Clay came back and played on Saturday, and he scored on a single from second base and re-injured his leg,” Darnell said. “So we’re not sure of the status of that. We still have some nicks and bruises, for sure.
“The other side of that is Chayton Beck has done a great job filling in for Tommy (at catcher), and then Case Tucker has been outstanding filling in for Clay. Then of course we had to move Matt Miller to center field, and he’s done great, and Cole Robinson has done just as well filling in for Matt. So the positives of that is you get to see these guys play and have success.”
The injuries seemingly haven’t slowed MSSU offensively. The Lions are hitting .315 as a team and have eight starters sporting a .300 average or better. Southern also has an MIAA-leading 70 home runs on the season and is 12 homers away from setting a new single-season program record.
Stevenson leads the Southern offense with a .402 average and 15 home runs. He’s driven in 39 runs and carries a .848 slugging percentage.
Henry Kusiak is hitting .351 with seven home runs and 33 RBI. Matt Miller and Treghan Parker both have double-digit homers with 12 and 10, respectively, and Jordan Fitzpatrick has a team-high 17 doubles and it third on the team with 51 hits.
Following Tuesday’s series finale against Rogers State, Southern will travel to Wichita, Kansas, to take on Newman in a three-game series on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
The Lions will wrap up their conference slate with a series against Northeastern State (April 22-24) and Missouri Western (April 29-May 1).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.