TOPEKA, Kan. — The Washburn men’s basketball team took an eight-point lead into halftime and led for the entire second half en route to an 81-69 victory over Missouri Southern on Thursday night inside Lee Arena.
The setback dropped MSSU to 14-13 overall and 11-10 in MIAA play. The Lions, despite falling in four of their last five games, have already clinched a spot in the MIAA Tournament that is slated for March 2-6 in Kansas City, Mo.
Guard Avery Taggart, a 6-foot-5, 225-pound redshirt freshman, scored a career-high 26 points for the Lions in the setback.
“He’s a competitor,” MSSU head coach Jeff Boschee said of Taggart in a postgame radio interview. “He’s grown so much this year. At the beginning of the year, he was just kind of playing spot minutes. After the Fort Hays trip, we got him in the starting lineup and ever since then he has really blossomed. He’s one of our guys playing with the most confidence right now. We just need to get some other guys to step up and make some plays.
“I thought we completed our tails off. We couldn’t score there in the second half and they capitalized on a lot of our missed opportunities.”
Southern drew to within five points of Washburn at the 15:33 mark of the second half after Winston Dessesow drained a 3-pointer to make it a 44-39 ballgame.
The Ichabods (18-9, 15-6 MIAA), winners of their last five games, responded with a quick 6-0 burst that was capped by a layup by Michael Keegan that put Washburn back up by double digits with 14:14 to play.
Southern drew no closer than nine points of Washburn the rest of the way. The Ichabods led by as many as 18 points before settling for the 12-point triumph.
“I thought we did some good things to start the second half, but I thought the first half we fouled way too much and got them to the free throw line,” Boschee said. “Stan (Scott) and Winston getting into foul trouble kind of hurt us. We couldn’t sustain those runs and we really struggled in the second half of keeping guys in front. I thought (Jonny) Clausing did some good things down in the post causing some struggles.
“I knew it would be a tough game for us (with it) being senior night with a team that has this much experience and this talent. I thought we competed hard. We just struggled to make shots in the second half.”
The Lions led in the game’s early stages, opening up a 6-2 advantage after RJ Smith made a mid-range jumper with 17:20 to play in the first half.
Five minutes later, Washburn tied the game at 14-14 on a two-point floater by Keegan. The Ichabods went on to take their largest lead of the half, 29-19, after a jump shot by Tyler Geiman with 4:49 remaining till halftime.
Washburn eventually closed the first half on a 5-0 run to go up 36-28 at the game’s intermission.
WU shot 42.4% from the floor, 27.3% from 3-point range and 80.6% from the foul line. The team had four players score in double figures, with Geiman tallying 23 points, Jalen Lewis 18 points, Connor Deffebaugh 15 points and Jonny Clausing 11 points.
Following up Taggart’s team-high 26 points, Smith and Dessesow added 16 and 12 points, respectively, for the Lions, which shot 36.5% from the floor, 30.3% from long range and 76.5% from the charity stripe.
MSSU wraps up the regular season on Saturday at Central Oklahoma. Tipoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. in Edmond, Okla.
