Fort Hays State broke a scoreless tie in the 52nd minute and held on the rest of the way to claim a narrow 1-0 win over Missouri Southern on Sunday in women’s soccer action at Hal Bodon Field in Joplin.
Southern (3-9-2, 2-5 MIAA) outshot FHSU (5-6-3, 2-5) 14-8 and had a 4-3 advantage in shots on goal in the setback. The Lions also had a 6-0 advantage in corner kicks on the day.
Cailey Perkins netted the only goal of the game after receiving a pass from Emily Hutchings in the 52nd minute. Perkins finished with a pair of shots while Jordan Thompson and Carly Walker also logged two shots apiece.
Erin Fisher led the MSSU attack with three shots while Sofia Fatino, Maya Greenquist and Elisabeth Pujado logged two shots apiece.
Southern goalie Riley Laver finished with a pair of saves after 90 minutes of action. Deonna Wellbrock tallied four saves for Fort Hays.
MSSU hits the road on Friday to take on Emporia State at 3 p.m. in Emporia, Kan.
