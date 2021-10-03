The Missouri Southern women’s soccer team suffered a 2-0 loss to Northeastern State on Sunday at Hal Bodon Field.
Following a scoreless first half, the RiverHawks (4-4-2, 1-2 MIAA) got on the scoreboard on a goal by Hannah Stettler in the 50th minute. NSU later added to its lead on a goal by Callie Rucker in the 84th minute.
NSU finished with a 15-9 advantage in shots over Southern, which fell to 2-6-2 overall and 1-2 in conference play. Nine of the RiverHawks’ shots were on goal, while the Lions had four shots on target.
Jori Hays finished with two shots on goal for MSSU. Lainey Waldron had two shots, with one being on goal. Goalkeeper Riley Laver tallied seven saves in 90 minutes of play.
For NSU, Rucker finished with a game-high five shots while Payton Lieb and Myka Heimbach had two shots apiece. Malanie Rice tallied four saves in 90 minutes of action.
Southern travels to Edmond, Okla., on Friday to take on Central Oklahoma at 7 p.m.
