The Missouri Southern softball team capped a busy weekend on Saturday, splitting an MIAA doubleheader with No. 22 Rogers State at Pat Lipira Softball Complex in Joplin.
Having won one game and tied another in a twinbill with Northeastern State on Friday, the Lions went 2-1-1 on the weekend to move to 17-12-1 overall and 8-5-1 in conference play.
“Overall, it was a really great weekend for us,” MSSU head coach Hallie Blackney said. “Northeastern is a great team, and we came out and played well against them. … Then today, Rogers is phenomenal. They can hit, and I thought our pitching staff did a great job overall — especially in the first game. And credit to Rogers for that second game. Their pitcher, (Andrea) Morales, she’s a great pitcher. And they definitely swung it well and put the pressure on us early.”
Southern, positioned in seventh in the MIAA standings, will be back in action on Friday in a doubleheader against Central Missouri in Warrensburg. The first game is slated for a 3 p.m. start.
MSSU 5, RSU 3
The Lions got the better of reigning MIAA Pitcher of the Week Andrea Morales and UCM as they built a 4-1 lead through the first three innings before staving off the Hillcats down the stretch.
Makaila Leonhart opened the scoring for MSSU in the first inning, doubling to left center and later stealing home for a 1-0 Southern lead.
The Hillcats plated a run in the top of the second to square up the score before the Lions responded in the bottom half with a run of their own. A throwing error by Rogers State allowed Kara Amos to score for a 2-1 lead.
The very next inning saw Amos get in on the action again with a two-RBI double to center that opened up the Lions’ lead to 4-1.
“In that first game, one of the things our team liked the most was how we scored consistently throughout,” Blackney said. “We scored early, but we also scored often. It wasn’t that we just put up a run in the first inning and then coasted. We kept the pressure on them, and that paid off.”
A two-run showing by the Hillcats in the top of the fourth briefly trimmed the MSSU lead to 4-3. However, Southern again responded in the bottom half when Josie Tofpie plated a run on a bunt single to put her team back up by two runs, 5-3.
Southern tallied eight hits in the game and was led by Tofpi, who went 3-for-4 with one RBI. Kara Amos went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI, while Leonhart went 2-for-4 with a double.
Bailey Lacy tossed the final 3 2/3 innings for the Lions and earned the win after limiting RSU to no earned runs and one hit while striking out three batters.
“Bailey Lacy really stepped up,” Blackney said. “I’m proud of that kid. She’s battled back from an elbow injury and she’s just been phenomenal. I’d really put her up against anybody.”
Abby Atkin started the game for the Lions and went 3 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs and three hits.
RSU 7, MSSU
It was Morales and the RSU bats that got the upper hand in Saturday’s nightcap as the Hillcats scored the first seven runs of the game before settling for the six-run triumph.
Morales tossed a complete game and limited the Lions to one earned run and six hits while striking out six.
The RSU offense came to life and dished out 12 total hits as it plated one run in the first inning, two runs in the second, one run in the sixth and then three runs in the seventh. Four Hillcats logged two hits apiece in Makayla Bowman, Danelle Day, Abigail Taylor and Payton Stroud.
Southern plated its lone run in the bottom of the seventh when Amos doubled to right center to plate Adrianna Young.
Young and Amos finished the the leading hitters for Southern with 2-for-3 showings. Amos and Tofpi both doubled.
Amos was credited with the setback after surrendering three earned runs and seven hits in 1 2/3 innings. Lacy tossed the final 5 1/3 innings for the Lions, limiting RSU to one earned run and five hits while striking out four.
