The Southern Stampede, one of the largest cross-country events in the Midwest, kicks off Friday with four races, including men's and women's teams in both the college and university divisions.
It is the 34th running of the event, which showcases college and high school athletes and gives them an early look at where they stand among a large field of runners.
Races will be held on the Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course, which will also be the site of the NCAA D-2 Central Region and NCAA D-2 National Championships later this season.
Thirty-eight men's teams and 41 women's teams from as far as New Mexico and Mississippi will compete Friday at MSSU, with awards presented to the top 15 individual finishers and the top two teams. The field also includes seven MIAA teams, including the host team, MSSU, and nearby Pittsburg State University.
The Southern women, picked to finish fifth in the MIAA, opened their season in impressive fashion with a first-place finish Sept. 1 at the 12-team Bearcat Invite in Bolivar.
The Lions placed five finishers in the top 10 of that race. Lilah Genel, a sophomore, won the race. In her first Southern Stampede, last year, Genel ran a personal best 17:38 in the 5K as a freshman and went on to become an All-MIAA performer with a 14th-place finish at the MIAA Cross Country Championships.
On the men's side, the Lions, who are picked to finish first in the MIAA this year and who won five of the last seven MIAA titles, placed third at the Bearcat Invite. MSSU placed four runners in the top 20 and were paced by sophomore Jaden Deaton with a third-place finish.
Last season, the Lion men were MIAA and NCAA D-II Central Region Champions under MIAA Coach of the Year Jamie Burnham.
The college races, which have traditionally been run on Saturdays, have been switched to Friday, with high school races taking place on Saturday.
Races kick off at 3:30 p.m. Friday with the Women's College and Juco division, which includes NCAA D-III, NAIA and junior college runners in a 5K event. The University Open division, which includes NCAA D-1 unattached runners and D-II athletes, will follow at 4 p.m. on the 5K course.
The men follow with 8K races at 4:30 p.m. for the Men's College/Juco division and at 5:15 for the Men's University/Open division.
High schools
The high schoolers take to the course Saturday, with a number of area schools entered in the annual event, which this year features 79 boys and 79 girls teams. There are two divisions each for boys and girls — Green, which includes most large schools, very good mid-sized schools, and elite smaller schools, and Gold, which includes most small schools and developing mid-sized schools.
Included in that large field are Joplin, Webb City, Carl Junction, Carthage, College Heights, Thomas Jefferson, Neosho and McAuley.
On the boy's side, Joplin's Ian Horton, who finished sixth in last year's race, will pace the Eagles. Webb City's Evan Stevens was fourth last year and should be a factor in the Green division race.
On the girl's side, Neosho's Chloe Wood finished fourth in the COC last year and Joplin's Allie Keizer was an All-Region runner for the Eagles last year.
Saturday will involve six races. The girls varsity Green 5K race kicks off at 8:30 a.m., followed by the varsity Gold 5K event at 9:05 a.m. The varsity boys Green will be at 9:40 a.m., followed by the Gold division at 10:15 a.m. There will also be junior varsity races for both boys and girls, with the girls 3K race at 10:50 a.m. and the boys 3K at 11:15 a.m.
Awards will be presented to the top 25 runners and top two teams in each division.
