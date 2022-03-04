The Missouri Southern softball team opened play in the Lion Classic on the right foot, earning a doubleheader sweep over McKendree University on Friday at MSSU’s Pat Lipira Softball Complex.
The Lions picked up wins of 4-2 and 10-2 (five innings) to improve their season record to 9-7. They’ve won their last four outings while outscoring their opponents 27-7.
“Throughout the early season, we’ve been facing a lot of tough pitching like we did today, and I think that’s really going to pay off in our conference games,” MSSU head coach Hallie Blackney said. “I think it definitely started to pay off today. We’re kind of finding our stride, finding ourselves right now. … So we have to continue that.”
Southern wraps up play in the Lion Classic with a doubleheader against Rockhurst on Saturday. The first game is slated for 2 p.m., with the second game to follow at approximately 4 p.m. at MSSU.
MSSU 4, MU 2
The Lions had to battle until the final pitch to pick up the victory in the twinbill opener.
With MSSU leading by two runs heading into the top of the seventh, McKendree drew back-to-back walks on reliever Bailey Lacy and then advanced runners to third and second with no outs in the frame.
Kara Amos, who tossed the first six innings of the game for Southern, then re-entered the circle and closed the door. She retired three straight batters — one flyout, a strikeout and then a lineout — to work MSSU out of the jam and clinch the win.
“That was Southern softball,” Blackney said. “We went up against maybe the best pitcher we’ve faced all year. We adjusted with our hitters throughout the game. I loved it. … That’s us. It may not always be a pretty performance, but we’re going to find ways to get it done.”
Amos moved to 3-2 on the season after limiting McKendree to two earned runs and six hits in seven innings of work. She also struck out seven batters and walked three.
“Kara had a super gutsy performance,” Blackney said. “She didn’t have her off-speed early, but whenever she came back in to get the save — she got the win and the save in the same game — she had it. So that was a resilient performance from her.”
The game was tied at 1-1 before MSSU took its first lead with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth on a two-run home run by Abby DeSanto.
McKendree trimmed the deficit to 3-2 in the top of the sixth on an RBI double to left-center field by Kelsey Sachs. The Lions countered with a run of its own in the bottom of the inning on a solo home run to left field by Leighton Withers.
Kristen Wade went 2 for 3 with one runs scored for Southern, while Yazmin Vargas, Tofpi, Withers, Amos and DeSanto logged one hit apiece.
McKendree’s Ellie Quathem was charged with the loss after surrendering four earned runs and seven hits in six innings. She struck out one and walked one.
Kelsey Sachs finished 2 for 3 with two RBI to lead McKendree at the plate.
MSSU 10, MU 2
The Lions closed the day by pushing across nine runs through the first two innings in their eventual run-rule victory over McKendree in the nightcap.
Southern outhit MU 8-5 and had five extra-base hits with three triples and a pair of doubles.
“I’m proud of how we adjusted to the pitching quickly in the second game,” Blackney said. “That pitcher in the first game, she was good and she threw quite a bit harder. So we had to adjust to the pitching of the second game early. It was really nice for our bats to be on time from the beginning.”
MSSU plated six runs in the first, three in the second and one in the fourth while limiting McKendree to a pair of one-run showings in the third and fourth.
Williams went 2 for 3 with a triple, a double, four RBI and two runs scored. Amos finished 3 for 2 with a double and two RBI, and Adrianna Young went 1 for 3 with a triple and three RBI. Tori Frazier added a triple and drove in one run.
Lacy started in the circle and bounced back from a shaky performance from earlier in the day by limiting McKendree to two earned runs and five hits in five innings. She struck out seven batters and walked two to improve to 3-2 on the season.
McKendree starter Katie Nuetzel was charged with the loss after allowing three earned runs and two hits in 2/3 of an inning.
Sydney Bires went 2 for 2 with an RBI to pace MU at the plate.
