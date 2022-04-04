The Missouri Southern baseball team will take on Missouri S&T in a nonconference game on Tuesday at 5 p.m. at MSSU’s Warren Turner Field.
The Lions (22-12) ride a four-game win streak after sweeping the opposition last week.
Southern claimed a 25-2 win over Rogers State last Tuesday in a game that saw Matt Miller tie an MSSU single-game record with three home runs. He finished with eight RBI and was ultimately named the MIAA Hitter of the Week on Monday.
MSSU also claimed a 3-0 series sweep over Fort Hays State over the weekend. The Lions outscored the Tigers 21-0 in the three-game stretch.
For the week, Southern recorded a .381 batting average as a team and had two players hit over .500, with Miller hitting .571 and Henry Kusiak hitting .538. Kusiak homered once in each game against FHSU and drove in six RBI throughout the week.
The Southern pitching staff was just as effective as it posted a 0.56 ERA and struck out 40 batters in the four-game stretch. Jacob Davis and Logan VanWey both tossed seven-inning shutouts for the Lions and struck out nine and 14 batters, respectively.
On the season, the Lions have seven of their starting nine hitting .300 or better as the team boasts a .317 batting average. Tommy Stevenson leads the way with a .409 average, while posting a team-high 13 home runs. Kusiak is hitting .371 with eight doubles and five triples, and he shares the team lead with 38 runs scored. Miller has 12 home runs of his own and leads the team with 40 RBI.
Davis and VanWey lead the starters as Davis is 5-0 on the season with 42 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings, while VanWey leads the MIAA with 80 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings and sports a 3.99 ERA as well as a 4-2 record. Cole Gayman is 5-1 with a 3.66 ERA.
Cale McCallister has a 1.73 ERA to lead the relievers this season as he is 2-0 in 18 appearances, striking out 24 batters. Ryan Paschal has a 2.95 ERA and has struck out 19 in 18 1/3 innings, while Scott Duensing has a team-high 19 appearances and has struck out 18 batters in 15 2/3 innings.
The Miners (14-11) recently lost three of four games to Lewis over the weekend. They are led offensively by Garrett Weiner, who is hitting .384 with five home runs and 22 RBI. Brady Voss has a team-high 25 RBI.
Cade Meier is 3-1 with a 2.70 ERA, while Dylan Mollett is 3-1 with a 4.20 ERA. Elijah Gross sports a 2-1 record with a 2.70 ERA.
As a team, the Miners are hitting .310 and have a 6.81 ERA.
Following Tuesday’s contest with Missouri S&T, Southern will head to Warrensburg, Missouri, to take on No. 5 Central Missouri (25-4) in a three-game MIAA series that will be played Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Mules and the Lions are ranked first and fourth, respectively, in the conference standings.
