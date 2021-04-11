PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Missouri Southern track and field program came away with nine event wins Sunday at the 13th-Annual David Suenram Gorilla Classic hosted by Pittsburg State at Carnie Smith Stadium.
Headlining the day for the Lions was Rajindra Campbell, who continued his dominance of the throws again by breaking his own school record in the shot put for a third consecutive week.
Campbell increased his school record as he won the shot put with an NCAA Automatic Qualifying distance of 19.38 meters (63-07). Josh Fulmer was fifth and Elijah Smith eighth in the event.
Campbell then went and picked up another automatic qualification, this time in winning the discus with a distance of 58.20 meters (190-11), just off his own school record he set last weekend. Peyton Barton and Josh Fulmer placed third and fourth, both picking up provisional qualifying marks in the process.
Kirsten Leisinger won the discus with a provisional mark of 50.05 meters (164-2), while Payton Roberts was second with a provisional of her own. Leisinger was second in the hammer with another provisional mark of 55.14 meters, while Rodriguez was third. Roberts was second in the shot with a provisional mark of 14.59 meters (47-10.5).
Travis Petersen nearly broke a school record and just barely missed out on an automatic qualifying mark in the hammer when he won the event with a distance of 65.80 meters (215-10). The mark is one inch off his own school record in the event and just four inches off an automatic qualifying mark. It is a provisional mark and ranks fifth nationally this year. Fulmer placed third, while Connor Boyd was fifth, both picking up NCAA Provisional marks in the process.
Elizabeth Pomatto won the javelin with a provisional mark of 45.86 meters (150-5), while Rajheim Carby, Brendan Rozier and Trey Beachler placed third, fifth and seventh in the men's javelin with provisional marks.
Jasmine Deckard was second in the 100m with a time of 11.65 seconds, while Chardae Overstreet placed second in the 400m in a time of 56.82. Claire Luallen, Cornesia Calhoun-White and Ojurere Shonekan placed 12th, 17th and 24th in the 200m, while Janna Hautala was seventh in the 800m.
Cole Barker was 10th in the 200m, while Bryan Candrl and Adrain Broadus placed 16th and 23rd.
Ryan Riddle won the 800m in a time of 1:52.43, while Gabe McClain was right behind him in second at 1:53.34. Riddle went on to win the 1,500m in an provisional time of 3:47.60, while Nathan Painter was sixth and Kevin Koester placed 12th. Brieon Randle was second in the 400m with a time of 48.61. Dancan Kibet was 4th in the men's 5k.
Kelie Henderson was second in the 1,500m in a time of 4:36.00, while Janeth Jepkirui and Jenari Lopez placed third and 11th in the women's 5k. LaNea Wallace won the 400m hurdles in an NCAA qualifying time of 1:00.94, while Luallen and Calhoun-White placed second and third in the 100m hurdles, crossing the line in times of 14.26 and 14.32, respectively. Danielle Prince was sixth in the 3k steeplechase with a time of 12:43.06.
The 4x100m relay team of Luallen, Deckard, Calhoun-White and Overstreet placed third in an NCAA provisional time of 46.72, just off the school record that was set last weekend. The 4x400m relay team of Ashlynn Vanater, Wallace, Deckard and Overstreet placed third in a time of 3:53.31.
In the jumps, Broadus won the triple jump with a leap of 15.09 meters (49-6.25), while placing fourth in the long jump in a distance of 6.93 meters. Jeremiah Wald was eighth in the long jump.
The Lions will be back in action next week with multiple events. Southern will compete in the KT Woodman Multis at Wichita State on Wednesday, and the entire team will be at Central Missouri on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.