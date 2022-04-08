The Missouri Southern track and field teams will hit the road this weekend to compete in the 14th Annual David Suenram Gorilla Classic inside Pittsburg State University’s Carnie Smith Stadium.
The MSSU women enter the meet ranked 15th in NCAA Division II, while the men are ranked 16th.
Between the two teams, the Lions have 14 NCAA provisional qualifying marks heading into the meet with five top-four marks and two No. 1 marks in Division II.
The Southern women have a pair of top marks as Kiara Smith has the top time in the 100-meter hurdles this year and Elizabeth Pomatto has the top throw in the javelin. Precious Olatunji and Claire Luallen have provisional marks in the hurdles as well. Luallen is ranked fourth in the women's long jump.
For the men, Ryan Riddle is ranked third in the 5k, while Taris Jackson and Adrain Broadus rank third and eighth, respectively, in the triple jump.
Brendan Rozier is ranked seventh in the javelin and leads a group of four Lions that are ranked in the top 17, joining Logan Bell, Nathan Kovis and Trey Beachler.
Peyton Barton has a pair of provisional marks as he's ranked 12th in the hammer and 16th in the discus.
Events start at 11 a.m. on Saturday morning with the women's hammer. Track events begin at 2 p.m. with the men's 3k steeplechase.
Following the PSU meet, the Lions will be in action next weekend at Central Missouri in Warrensburg.
