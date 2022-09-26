The Missouri Southern volleyball team will play host to the Missouri Western Griffons on Tuesday at 6 p.m. inside of the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
This contest is a make-up from the previously postponed match earlier in the year.
Southern is 5-7 on the season and is led offensively by sophomore Amelia Neels. Neels is hitting .388 on the season and averaging 2.52 kills per set, while also posting 27 blocks on the year.
Fernanda Canedo has a team-high 2.82 kills per set, while Irinia Alexkseeva is averaging 2.35 kills per set. Sophie Mader has 411 assists on the season and is dishing out an average of 8.22 per set, while posting a team-high 18 service aces this year. Abbie Casper is 10th nationally and third in the MIAA with 5.46 digs per set. Kierson Maydew has a team-high 36 blocks and is averaging 0.72 blocks per set.
Western (4-9, 1-4 MIAA) is led by Danielle Joje with 2.55 kills per set and a .304 attack average. The Griffons have a pair of setters in Nessa Johnson and Zari Montgomery who average 6.57 and 3.39 assists per set, respectively.
Defensively, Lia Grahm has a team-high 182 digs and is averaging 3.64 per set, while Lily Kurz has a team-high 45 blocks this year.
Following Tuesday’s match, the Lions will play host to Washburn on Friday and Emporia State on Saturday.
