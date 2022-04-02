Bolivar, Mo. — The Missouri Southern track and field programs had a successful end to the 2022 Southwest Baptist University Invitational on Saturday as the Lions brought home a pair of event wins and 11 top-three finishes in the final day of competition.
The teams also both finished in second place in the team standings. The men finished with 93 points, six points behind Northwest Missouri, while the women had 89 points, 16.5 points behind SBU.
Kiara Smith kept on rolling as the sophomore increased her national lead in the 100-meter hurdles while breaking a school record in the process. Smith finished in an NCAA provisional qualifying time of 13.68 seconds, breaking the previous record (13.69) set by Morgan Smith at the 2019 MIAA Championships.
Smith followed that up with a second-place finish in the 200m dash, crossing the finish line in a time of 24.56 seconds. Jasmine Deckard placed fifth in the event with a time of 24.90, while Claire Luallen was 12th and Chardae Overstreet placed 13th.
Precious Olatunji finished third in the event in a provisional qualifying time of 14.02, while Luallen also picked up a provisional time as she placed fourth with a time of 14.16. Cornesia Calhoun-White was eighth.
Luallen won the long jump as she swept the jumps this weekend. She leaped to a provisional mark of 6.07m, which increases her national mark but keeps her fourth nationally.
In other action, Brendan Jewell placed third in the high jump with a mark of 2.00m, while Mackenzie Moring was third in the women's pole vault, hitting a height of 3.50m. Bryan Candrl was ninth in the men's pole vault, hitting a height of 4.15m.
Taris Jackson and Adrain Broadus finished second and third, respectively, in the men's triple jump, both hitting provisional marks. Jackson hit a distance of 15.25m, while Broadus cleared 14.96m.
Peyton Barton was second in the men's discus, hitting a provisional mark of 50.49m, while Mallory Huber finished fourth in the women's discus with a distance of 40.50m.
The women's 4x100m relay team of Calhoun-White, Deckard, Smith and Overstreet finished third in a time of 46.98, while the men's team of Malachi Pipkin, Brieon Randle, Cole Barker and Cameron Linville placed fifth in a time of 42.50.
Matthew Haddock was second in the men's 200m, finishing in a time of 49.54, while Deckard finished fifth in the women's 100m in a time of 11.99. LaNea Wallace finished fourth in the women's 400m hurdles in a time of 1:05.36, and JaDarius Pigg was 11th in the men's 400m hurdles in a time of 57.25.
Jenari Lopez (10:33.97) was seventh in the women's 3k, while Kayanna Gaines placed 13th (11:05.03). Santiago Granados placed seventh in the men's 3k with a time of 9:23.16.
The Lions will be back in action next Saturday when they travel to Pittsburg State to compete in the 14th Annual David Suenram Gorilla Classic.
