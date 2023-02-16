The Missouri Southern women fell into a big hole early and despite several comeback efforts, dropped a tight one, 58-56 to the No. 10 University of Nebraska-Kearney Lopers Thursday at Leggett & Platt.
Aided by a 14-0 first-quarter run, the Lopers leapt out to a 19-7 lead in the opening frame.
After the loss, Lion junior Madi Stokes spoke about Southern's slow start.
"That's been a big thing for us," she said after the game. "That's something we need to get better at as a team and I think we will be better in the following games. What tonight really showed us is when that happens, we will lose."
The Lions dominated the second stanza, outscoring UNK 16-7.
MSSU managed to fight their way back to a single-digit deficit, courtesy of a Lacy Stokes drive to the rim and the Lions trailed by 9, 21-12 with 7:30 left in the second period.
After MSSU got as close as eight, UNK's Sarah Schmitt hit a three-pointer well behind the top of the key, but Southern's's Layne Skiles responded quickly on the Lions' next possession and buried a three of her own and MSSU trailed 26-14 with 4:54 left in the half.
Amaya Johns brought Southern within three points off a trey and a short turn-around jumper at 1:20 and the Lions closed out the half trailing 26-23 off of a 7-0 run. The Lions limited UNK to just 21% shooting from the field in the second quarter, while knocking down 8 of 19 shots.
"We were getting downhill and attacking the basket and it was getting us better looks," MSSU's Kaitlin Hunnicutt said. "We were playing harder and we were playing more aggressive. When we are not the aggressor and we let them hit us first, we get down and we can't crawl back up."
UNK gained back some traction in the third quarter, outscoring the Lions 18-13 to widen the lead to 46-36.
MSSU clawed back to within two points when a defensive stop and a Lacy Stokes' score at 6:25 of the third quarter tightened the score at 30-28. The Lopers answered with a bucket of their own before Hunnicutt hit a three-pointer at 6:17 to pare MSSU's deficit to four points, at 35-31. Another three by Skiles and the Lions were within one at 35-34 midway through the period.
UNK stretched its lead to 10 points before an Amaya Johns' baby hook brought the Lions back within eight at 44-36 entering the final quarter.
A three-pointer from Kearny's Elisa Backes extended the Loper lead to 47-39 with 6:50 left to play.
A Johns' three, a bucket by Hunnicutt and two made free throws by Kryslyn Jones brought the Lions back to within one point at 51-50 with 3:02 left. After a Loper bucket, Madi Stokes drew a foul on Backes (her fifth) and converted both shots from the line and the deficit was again a lone point at 53-52 with 2:13 left.
A Shiloh McCool free throw for UNK and two free throws by MSSU's Hunnicutt brought the score to 54-all with 1:59 left.
After a Loper timeout, McCool hit a short jumper for UNK, but MSSU's Jones was fouled by McCool and converted both tries to bring it to 56-56 with about one minute left in regulation.
A Jones rebound of a missed Loper shot gave the Lions back the ball with 46 seconds in the tie game, but Southern was unable to convert and UNK took possession and a timeout with 18 seconds remaining. After the huddle, UNK's McCool scored on an underhand reverse layup with five seconds left.
On the ensuing possession, a Lacy Stokes short jumper from the left did not fall and the Lions finished the game on the bad side of a 58-56 score for their second straight loss.
"It's an effort thing, it's not that they were more talented than us, they wanted it more," Hunnicutt said. "They went after it and we didn't. In my opinion, we just gave it to them."
The UNK win extended the Lopers' win streak to 12 games and upped their overall record to 25-3. The Lopers are 17-2 in the MIAA.
With the loss, the Lions fell to 21-6 and 13-6 in conference play.
"We dug ourselves too big of a hole," MSSU Head Coach Ronnie Ressel said. "Against good teams we've had that tendency. We came back the second quarter and did a much better job offensively and defensively, but we're just digging ourselves holes that making it tough to get back in. Our kids did fight, they fought to the end. We had a shot to tie the ballgame, even win it, but it's just one of those things. We've got to do a better job of playing for 40 minutes."
UNK's McCool led all scorers with 17 points. Backes and Schmitt added 12 each.
The Lions were led by Madi Stokes' 13 points. Hunnicutt chipped in 12 and Johns logged 9.
MSSU looks to get back on track with a 1:30 p.m. game on Saturday against Fort Hays State, during which Southern will honor its three seniors — Skiles, Johns and Cameron Call.
"Saturday's going to be huge as far as conference standings and the regional rankings," Ressel said. "Plus, it's going to be senior day so I think our kids are going to be ready and they are going to fight and play extremely hard for three seniors and try to get that win against Fort Hays, which will be important."
Prior to the game, Lacy Stokes was honored with a basketball commemorating her reaching the 1,000 career point mark. Ressell also was presented a ball, marking his 100th win as a Lion. Skiles finished the game with six points, which brings her within five points of the 1,000 career points mark. If achieved, Skiles will be the fourth active player on that list, joining Lacy Stokes, Kryslyn Jones and Amaya Johns. Just 16 players in the history of the program have hit that mark.
