WEBB CITY, Mo. — Offense was at a premium for both Webb City and Springfield Catholic on a chilly and windy Thursday afternoon that featured just two runs and nine hits.
However, it was the Irish that capitalized on the most mistakes to come away with a 2-0 victory over the Cardinals in a non-conference clash at Chuck Barnes Field.
“There’s not really much to say about that game. I thought our effort was great,” Webb City coach Flave Darnell said. “I thought we had good swings in the box. I thought we were aggressive. It’s cold, and our pitchers did a good job and our defense did a good job. Their pitcher did a good job.
“They did take advantage of a couple of miscues on defense maybe, and that’s just kind of the way it goes sometimes.”
Springfield (3-3) broke a scoreless tie by plating a run in the top of the fourth. The Irish benefitted from a dropped third strike to put Ben Smith on first base with one out. Then after a single to center field by Coleman Morrison, Smith was able to score from third on a groundout by Logan Ripper for the 1-0 lead.
It wound up being the only run surrendered by Webb City (3-4) starting pitcher Kaylor Darnell, who limited Springfield to three hits while striking out five in 5 1/3 innings of work.
Walker Sweet came on to relieve Darnell with one out in the top of the sixth as Springfield had runners positioned at third and first. Sweet managed to work out of the jam by striking out back-to-back batters to preserve the 1-0 deficit for the Cardinals.
The Irish got to Sweet in the seventh. Hans Kaiser led off the inning with a single before a Weston Cline bunt was bobbled at third base for a Webb City error. Springfield managed to load the bases with two outs later in the frame, setting up an RBI hit-by-pitch drawn by Jack Schoen to give the Irish the two-run lead.
Springfield starter Weston Cline capped a standout outing on the mound by retiring three of the four batters he faced in the bottom of the seventh.
Cline limited Webb City to four hits in seven innings of work, striking out four batters and walking three. He threw 85 pitches in the complete-game effort.
“He was just aggressive in the zone,” Darnell said of Cline. “He was kind of like our guys. I mean, there were a total of nine hits on the day. They just got a couple of timely hits. … (Cline) is a good pitcher. He’s solid. He attacked with fastballs, which I think made him effective.”
The Cardinals were held scoreless despite having two runners on the base paths in three separate innings.
“We just couldn’t get the hit when we needed it,” Darnell said. “We’ll keep getting better, there’s no doubt. We’re playing better. We’ve got a lot of guys that haven’t had a lot of varsity time. But here it is, and we see a lot of good things out of them.”
Jeremiah Leaming finished 2 for 3 to lead Webb City at the plate while Kenley Hood and William Hayes recorded one hit apiece.
Smith paced Springfield with two hits in four plate appearances. Morrison, Hans Kaiser and Ben Ruter added one hit apiece.
Webb City returns to play on Saturday when it opens the Springfield Red/Blue Tournament with a game against Parkview in Springfield, Mo.
“I think our non-conference schedule is really tough,” Darnell said. “So hopefully that prepares us for May. That’s our goal — to be as good as we can be in May.”
