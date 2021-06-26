ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — A walk-off RBI single by Sean O’Malley in the bottom of the 10th inning lifted the St. Joseph Mustangs to a 6-5 win over the Joplin Outlaws in a MINK League baseball game on Saturday night.
St. Joseph, positioned in second in the North Division Standings, improved to 8-6 in the summer season while Joplin, second in the South Division standings, fell to 9-7.
The Mustangs outhit Joplin 10-7 in the game and benefitted from five Outlaws errors.
Joplin led by as many as three runs before St. Joseph clawed back to tie the game at 5-5 in the bottom of the ninth on a two-run homer by Sam Kissane.
The Outlaws went scoreless in the top of the ninth and 10th innings before St. Joseph’s Ike Book reached on a single to open the bottom of the 10th. Book advanced to third on a wild pitch and a sacrifice grounder before O’Malley plated him with the game-ending single.
The Outlaws got on the scoreboard first in the top of the third inning when Ethan Ellis logged an RBI triple to put his team up 1-0. The Mustangs responded with a run of their own in the bottom half on a sacrifice fly by Jake Grauberger to make it 1-1.
Joplin tacked on two more runs in the fourth on a two-run double by Brandon Ulmer before Lawson Faria gave the Outlaws their largest lead of the night by taking home on an error by the St. Joseph catcher in the top of the sixth.
The Mustangs plated two runs in the bottom of the sixth to briefly trim the Joplin lead to 4-3 in the bottom of the sixth. The Outlaws got one of those runs back in the top of the eighth on a solo home run by Calen Protaskey to make it a 5-3 ballgame.
Joplin was paced offensively by Ethan Ellis, who went 2-for-4 with a triple and one RBI. Ulmer recorded a team-high two RBI.
Book finished 3-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and three runs scored to lead the Mustangs.
Joplin and St. Joseph play again at 7 p.m. Sunday in St. Joseph.
