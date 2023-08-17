Longtime Joplin volleyball coach Staci Saunders knows a thing or two about a thing or two when it comes to volleyball.
Fortunately, for the Joplin Eagles, what Saunders doesn’t know is how to retire.
Saunders, who coached the Eagles for more than two decades as both an assistant and a head coach, is stepping out of retirement to serve as interim coach for the 2023 season after former coach Desiree Felker left the program in mid-July.
Saunders said the quick transition was made easier because of her assistant coaches, Payton Wells, Carly Locke and Lindsay DeWelt.
“They’ve been so helpful during the transition,” Saunders said. “They have been great. The girls have been willing to jump in here and work hard. They’ve handled the transition with grace and integrity.”
Senior Bailey Owens, an All-District first-team and All-Conference second-team player last year for the Eagles, will help lead the Joplin netters as they look to improve on last year’s 16-17-1 record.
“She’ll be our leader,” Saunders said. “She’s an outside hitter that is looking forward to a really great season. She should have a stellar senior season.”
Saunders said one of the strengths of this year’s team is its cohesiveness.
“They are very team-oriented,” Saunders said. “They care about each other, they play for each other and there’s nobody out here that thinks they are a star. They are all about coming in and working hard. They will do whatever it takes with smiles on their faces.”
Another Eagle leader is junior setter Adalynn Noirfalise.
“Our setter (Noirfalise) definitely drives the bus for us,” Saunders said. “She is a great. She is a smart setter, she makes good choices and she will be a good leader on the court.”
Saunders said she also has other seniors she can turn to for leadership, including Raelin Calderon and Janiah Vaughn.
“Both of them are strong players that bring confidence for the younger girls,” Saunders said.
Seniors Abigail Eckert and Avery Bermudez also bring senior leadership to the floor and are expected to compete for a starting spot. Saunders said juniors Phia Vogel and Lucy Erisman will be competing for the Staci Saunders back to lead Joplin Eagles volleyball. She said newcomers Amy Kessler, a junior, and Aubrey Strickland, a sophomore, should also contribute this year.
Owens, who played for Sauders two years ago, talked about having her old coach back.
“It’s definitely different. It’s a lot more disciplined this year and we are definitely ready for it,” Owens said.
The senior outside hitter talked about how this year’s squad differs from last year’s team.
“We definitely have more confidence than we have had in the past,” Owens said. “We trust each other and we are ready to win. We are ready to compete.”
Owens said the team motto this year is “Play for her.”
“It’s about playing for the girl beside you,” Owens said, adding that it’s a mantra she and her teammates have definitely bought into.
Owens said Nixa and Republic seem to be among the toughest COC teams this year. Speaking about whether the Eagles can compete with those teams, Owens seemed confident.
“It’s going to be hard, but with a little more practice we’re going to be there,” Owens said. “I think our offense is going to be really good this year. It’s going to be hard to be able to defend us. We’re going to be really powerful.”
The Eagles will participate in the Carthage Jamboree on Tuesday, Aug. 22, before traveling for their opener against Pembroke Hill on Aug. 29. Their home opener is Sept. 2 against Raymore-Peculiar.
