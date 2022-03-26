NEOSHO, Mo. — It was a perfect day for baseball, and Neosho and Strafford certainly didn't waste it.
After nearly 3 1/2 hours and 12 innings of play on a calm and sunny Saturday afternoon, the championship game of the inaugural Roy B. Shaver Classic saw Strafford outlast Neosho for an 8-5 win at Roy B. Shaver Field.
A shorthanded Neosho squad suffered just its first loss of the year and sported a 4-1 season record at the conclusion of the tournament. The Wildcats started the day down two starters and lost a third to an ejection early in the ballgame.
“That’s three of our better hitters in the lineup, and we still compete,” Neosho coach Bo Helsel said. “It shows the grit of this team. … Granted, I hate losing, but these are the games that we need to play (in order to show that) we can compete in the (Central Ozark Conference) and then districts.”
The two teams were deadlocked at 5-5 for five innings before the Indians pulled away with a three-run showing in the top of the 12th. Dekota Ames and JD Hunt both logged RBI singles before Mason Denning plated a run on a sacrifice fly for the three-run lead.
The Strafford defense and relief pitcher Gabe Moore then retired the side in the bottom of the 12th to clinch the tournament title and improve to 4-0 in the early season.
“I can’t think of a time when I coached in a game that went that many innings,” Strafford coach Shane Pierce said. “If there was, I don’t remember it. But it was a lot of fun and a great high school baseball game.
“We’ve talked about being dirtbags all year. That’s kind of been our moniker — dirtbags — and that’s what we hang our hat on. It means we just keep competing. We’re relentless and keep after it. Our guys did a good job of that today and never gave up. It was a lot of fun to watch.”
The Wildcats proved to be quite relentless themselves as they erased deficits on two separate occasions in the game.
After Strafford plated four runs in the top of the first, Neosho went on to score four straight runs to tie the game back up by the start of the fourth.
Then after the Indians reclaimed the lead with a run in the fifth, the Wildcats responded in the sixth with a run scored on a sacrifice grounder by River Brill to knot the score at 5-5.
Neosho had its chances to steal the win in extras. The Wildcats loaded the bases in the eighth and 10th innings but came up empty-handed on both opportunities.
“We had our chances and we shouldn’t have gotten to the 12th,” Helsel said. “You get those opportunities — bases loaded, and one time we had bases loaded with one out. … We had probably four opportunities for one big hit and we just didn’t get it today. That’s just the way baseball goes sometimes.”
Two potential game-winning runs were also thrown out at home plate by Strafford left fielder Blake Cowan.
“The first one was a high hopper that he bare hands and throws the kid out, and the next was a bases-loaded, one-out fly ball to left that catches and throws another kid out at home for a double play,” Pierce said of Cowan. “That’s just huge. Just to be able to make the throw is tough. To do it twice? That’s pretty awesome.”
Moore, the final of three pitchers used by Strafford, was credited with the win after tossing four scoreless innings. Dekota Ames allowed four runs through six innings of his start before Mason Denning tossed a pair of scoreless frames in relief.
Neosho’s Carson Williams also had a strong outing in relief, posting six consecutive zeroes on the scoreboard before surrendering three runs in the 12th.
NHS starter Quenton Hughes allowed four runs in the first before bouncing back to post three scoreless innings. Wyatt Shadwick relieved Hughes in the fifth and allowed one run in an inning of work.
“Pitching was great,” Helsel said. “Carson Williams, he came in the sixth and just grinded. That kid, he’s one of my seniors and he’s one of my hardest workers I have. The game ball goes to him, for sure.”
The Wildcats hit the road on Tuesday to take on St. Mary’s Colgan in a non-conference game that starts at 4:30 p.m. in Pittsburg, Kansas.
