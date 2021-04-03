Dusty Stroup made his case as one of the best hitters in NCAA Division II baseball on Saturday, and it came at the expense of Missouri Southern.
The senior standout for Central Missouri accounted for six home runs, eight hits and 11 RBI to help the No. 4 Mules claim a pair of wins, 17-12 and 22-10, over No. 9 MSSU at Warren Turner Field.
“To (the Mules’) credit, they hit for Stroup in the ninth inning (of the second game),” MSSU coach Bryce Darnell said. “I don’t think I would have done that. I would have tried to let him hit his seventh. I mean, he just tanked them.”
Stroup, a Lee’s Summit West High School product, upped his season home run count to an MIAA-leading 11 while improving his batting average to .341. He also leads the conference with 31 RBI.
“He’s a really good hitter, and we knew that,” Darnell said. “We tried to recruit him. He’s just a good baseball player, and he hammered the ball all day.”
It wound up being an offensive-themed day for both teams with a combined 61 runs, 65 hits and 19 home runs in two games.
The two triumphs for UCM completed a series sweep. With it, the Mules (21-4, 17-1 MIAA) preserved their position atop the conference standings, while Southern (18-6, 12-6) dropped to a two-way tie for third with Pittsburg State (15-7, 12-6). Northeastern State (16-6, 13-5) swept its weekend series with Fort Hays State to move into second place.
“Central is a good team and we have to get better, but we’re not going to let this series define us,” Darnell said. “We have a good team, too. I guess the best way to say it is some things just got away from us. But there’s a lot of baseball ahead of us.”
MSSU returns to play on Friday at 2 p.m. when it opens a three-game series with Newman at Warren Turner Field.
UCM 17, MSSU 12
The Mules scattered eight runs across the seventh and ninth innings to pull away from Southern for good.
The Lions took their largest lead of the game in the bottom of the sixth when they plated two runs — one on a bases-loaded walk by Brad Willis and another on an RBI single by Matt Miller — to go up 11-9.
UCM responded in the very next inning as it pushed across four runs on five hits. All four runs were scored on homers, with Stroup belting a two-run shot to right-center to tie the game before Micah Evans delivered a two-run shot to left center for a 13-11 lead.
Southern was limited to just one hit as it went scoreless in the seventh and eighth innings before the Mules erupted for four more runs in the top of the ninth.
The Lions managed to push one more run across with two outs in the bottom of the ninth on an RBI double to right-center by Tommy Stevenson. But the very next at-bat saw UCM closer Chase Plymell retire Dexter Swims on a flyout to bring the game to a close.
The early stages of the game saw UCM jump out to a 6-2 advantage before MSSU took its first lead with a six-run third. The frame was highlighted by two-run homers by Henry Kusiak and Joe Kinder and a two-RBI double by Miller.
Stevenson finished 5 for 6 with one homer, three doubles and three RBI to pace Southern, which tallied 18 hits. Jordan Fitzpatrick went 4 for 6 with one triple, two doubles and two runs scored, while Miller and Kinder both went 2 for 5 with three RBI.
Southern used four arms in the game, with Will Bausinger surrendering nine earned runs in four innings, Scott Duensing surrendering four earned runs in three innings, Corey Cowan surrendering three earned runs in 1 1/3 innings and Ryan Paschal surrendering one earned run in 2/3 of an inning.
Derek Beauchamp was credited the win after allowing two earned runs on three hits in one inning for the Mules. He was one of six pitchers UCM used in the contest.
The Mules benefitted from nine home runs and 17 total hits. Stroup led the way with three long balls and a team-high five RBI to highlight a 4 for 5 showing.
UCM 22, MSSU 10
Stroup again stole the show with three home runs, one double and six RBI in five plate appearances to help lead UCM to a 16th consecutive victory.
A five-run fourth and six-run fifth gave the Mules their first substantial lead at 13-2. Southern, despite recording three home runs and 13 hits in the game, drew no closer than six runs the rest of the way.
Jordan Fitzpatrick paced the MSSU offense with a team-high five RBI on a 2 for 4 showing with one homer and a double. Kaleb Baker and Kinder also homered, while Ryan Hunter went 3 for 5 with one run scored.
The Mules totaled 17 hits and had six players log two or more hits.
It was another frustrating outing for the MSSU pitching staff as the Lions used nine different arms in the game. Starter Zac Shoemaker threw just one pitch before exiting the game with an undisclosed injury. Chase Beiter, Cale McCallister, Ryan Paschal, Jeremiah Kennedy, Jacob Davis, Elijah Richeson, Zach Zeller and Blake McPhee each tossed in relief.
Hunter Little improved to 5-0 on the season after holding MSSU to no runs and no hits in 1 1/3 innings. Starter Conor Dryer went 3 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs on six hits while striking out eight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.