Jacob Misiorowski did his best to control his nerves on Sunday night as he sat inside a family friend’s living room in Kansas City and awaited the moment he’d been dreaming of since he was a little leaguer.
About three hours into an exciting and anxiety-filled night, the call finally came.
“I figured it out maybe a few minutes before my name was announced,” Misiorowski said Monday. “There was a lot of celebration, a lot of hugs going around. It was amazing to finally have that moment come and kind of feel that relief.”
The Crowder College right-handed pitcher was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the second round of the 2022 MLB Amateur Draft with the 63rd pick, making him the highest drafted Crowder player since 2006 when Travis Lallemand took the helm of the program.
“There were a lot of nerves throughout the night of course,” Misiorowski said Monday. “It’s that surreal moment of actually reaching your goal after years and years of just hope and hard work. I just wanted to get it done and find out where I was going. I couldn’t be happier.”
Now the right-handed hurler has perhaps his biggest life decision to date approaching. Barring physical evaluations he’ll have to pass for the Brewers in the coming days, he can either choose to expedite his professional status by joining the Milwaukee organization or he can remain in the college ranks to play at NCAA Division I Louisiana State University next spring.
Misiorowski leaned more toward the latter option in late June, saying, “I kind of know right now what I’m doing. I’m going to LSU and I’m kind of set there.”
Of course, circumstances have certainly changed since then. So has his top preference.
“I think I’m going to go with the pros and Milwaukee,” Misiorowski said Monday. “At this point, that’s my decision. But if something doesn’t pan out and I go through physicals and something comes back negative, then yeah, there’s still a great option in LSU. But the opportunity to be a professional baseball player is a dream come true, so that’s going to be my first option.”
Misiorowski added that one of the exciting prospects of joining the Brewers would be the opportunity to team up with another former Crowder pitching standout in Aaron Ashby, who was selected by Milwaukee in the fourth round of the 2018 draft.
Coincidentally, Ashby was Lallemand’s former highest drafted player at Crowder before Misorowski’s second-round selection on Sunday night. A total of 36 Crowder products have been drafted in the MLB in the last 17 years under Lallemand.
“That’s really unique for two of your guys to end up in the same organization,” Lallemand said. “The Brewers were pretty hush-hush about it, too. I didn’t have any clue. I thought it was going to be Dodgers, White Sox or a couple of other teams I had talked to. But they handled it really well, and obviously I’m just really happy for Mis and the development he had in his two years here. Seeing the growth both physically and mentally is just impressive. He earned every bit of it.
"We knew there was potential for him when he got here (Crowder). He just needed to make a few steps in the right direction, establish the strike zone and things like that. Obviously the stuff was all there and the mentality caught up with it with time. It does mean a lot to have him represent the program so well and it's pretty cool that he'll be starting out in the same organization that Ashby is."
Misorowski’s college career never crossed over with Ashby, who completed his second and final season at Crowder in 2018. However, he said he is familiar with the family since he played college ball with Ashby’s younger brother, Chandler Ashby, who’s now competing at the NCAA Division II level at Emporia State University.
“I think it would be awesome to play with a former Crowder guy in the pros, so that would be something to look forward to, for sure,” Misiorowski said. “You can’t ask for anything better. It’s Ghostriders forever, so of course that’d be great.”
In his final season at Crowder, Misiorowski was named the Region 16 Player of the Year as well as an NJCAA second-team All-American.
Crowder went 54-13 on the year and took fifth place at the NJCAA World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado. The Roughriders went to the World Series for the second straight year.
Misiorowski tossed six innings against Central Arizona in the Roughriders’ World Series opener, striking out 10 batters and giving up three hits in what was an eventual 5-4 win in extra innings. Central Arizona beat Crowder in a rematch on the way to the NJCAA National Championship.
In 15 starts, Misiorowski was 10-0 with a 2.72 ERA and struck out 136 batters in 76 innings.
In the regional semifinal against Jefferson College, he struck out 18 and gave up three hits in 7 2/3 innings. That is believed to be a school record, according to Lallemand. Ashby once fanned 17 batters in a game in 2018.
In late June, Misiorowski attended the MLB Draft Combine at Petco Park in San Diego and improved his draft stock after throwing consecutive pitches that clocked between 99.9 and 100.7 mph. Baseball America would later rank him No. 68 in its list of top 500 prospects in the draft while MLB.com had him slotted as high as No. 78 on its top 200 list.
The 6-foot-7, 190-pound hurler has a fastball that clocks in between 96-98 mph with consistency as well as a slider that sits in the mid-80s. At the draft combine, his fastball topped out at a whopping 2,816 revolutions per minute and averaged 2,688 rpm, marking the highest spin rates of any pitcher at the event.
Brewers scouting director Tod Johnson gave his thoughts on Misiorowski’s pitching talents during a press conference on Monday.
“It’s electric stuff,” Johnson said. “It’s four-pitch potential. He’s pretty thin still; there’s some filling out to come. But he touches 100 (mph) already with strength to come in the future and has two really good breaking balls and a changeup that is a really good pitch already that we’ll continue to develop as well.
“He hasn’t had to use his changeup, honestly, because (junior college) hitters had a hard time with a 100 mph fastball and the slider that he has. We’re pretty pumped to get him down there (in the second round). We thought it was one of the best pure arms in the draft.”
