"Where have all the turkeys gone?”
It’s a question a lot of hunters and wildlife watchers are asking, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.
The agency reports that while Missouri continues to have a healthy population of wild turkeys, numbers are down from what they once were.
MDC will take a deeper dive into the issue with a free virtual program, Turkey Population Ecology, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, April 15. The online presentation is free and open to ages 13 and up.
MDC said in statement, "Turkey populations are decreasing in some areas of the country, including Missouri, causing concern among hunters and wildlife enthusiasts. The program will examine how individuals can help improve the turkey population. To get to that answer, the educational presentation will explore the life cycle of wild turkeys and how certain ecological factors affect their survival. Participants will gain insights from the most recent scientific data available on the subject. Possible impacts of the new fur bearer trapping regulations will also be addressed."
Participants will have the chance to ask questions at the end of the program using the chat feature.
Turkey Population Ecology is a free WebEx event, but advanced registration is required for each person attending. To sign up, participants should go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/43z. Attendees will receive an invitation by email from the MDC Event Management System with a WebEx program link 24 hours before the program.
