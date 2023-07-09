Former Missouri Southern golfer Taylor Lansford logged the lowest round of the tournament on Sunday to erase a one-stroke deficit and claim the title over day-one leader and current MSSU golfer Tradgon McCrae during the final round of the 75th Ozark Amateur at Schifferdecker Golf Course.
McCrae, the defending champion, could not overcome Lansford's 6-under 65 round on Sunday and settled for second place with a 7-under 135 for the tourney. Lansford, who played for Southern from 2014-2017, finished with a 10-under 132 for the title.
On the front nine, McCrae increased his day-one lead with a 3-under 33, while Lansford, who came into the day one stroke down of McCrae, went 2-under with a 34.
It was the back nine where Lansford moved to the front, with a 4-under 31. After starting the back nine with a bogey on the par 4 number 10 hole, Lansford recovered with five birdies to seal the win.
McCrae struggled on the back nine, logging just one birdie (on number 10) to post a one-over 36. Ike Brewer, last year's runner up, was third at 138.
The final day of the tournament concluded with $10,400 paid out to golfers in each of eight flights. Winners of each flight received $450, while runners-up were awarded $350. Third place paid $250 and fourth place $150, while fifth-place finishers in each flight received $100.
Flight two winner was Barrett Lais with a 143 (70-73.) Lais shot a 36 on the front nine and a 34 on the back nine on Sunday. The runner-up was Erin Campbell with a 145 after posting 37 on the front and 34 on the back.
Owen Derryberry took Flight 3 with a 7-over 149. Derryberry shot 38 and 35 on Sunday. One stroke back was Carson Wampler, who logged a 150 with a one-over 72 on Sunday.
Flight 4 prize money went to Brandon Wagoner after shooting 148. On Sunday, Wagoner shot 35 on the front and 34 on the back nine. Runner up was Kyle Catron (38,32) who finished the two rounds with a 149.
Matt Ottey won Flight 5 with a 154 total for the tourney, shooting a 40 on the front nine and a 34 on the back nine on Sunday and prevailed over Wayne Smith and Phillip Roller, who both finished at 155.
Flight 6 ended in a tie for first with Brandon Montgomery and Kym Fontana each with a 160. On Sunday, Montgomery shot 38 on both the front and back nines. Fontana shot 41 on the front nine, followed by a 34 on the back nine. Four golfers split the $350 second-place purse. Jon Stephens, Matthew Wyrick, Ray Slimp and Michael Frye all finished at 161.
In Flight 7, Chris Miller was the victor, logging a 164, with a 40 on the front nine and a 38 on the back nine on Sunday. Patrick McClain and Garrett Morey tied for second after both finishing at 165.
Stefan Smith's two-day total of 173 was enough to capture Flight 8. Smith shot 41 on the front nine on Sunday and 42 on the back nine. Rodney Scott and Harrison Day tied for runner-up with 174s.
