McAuley Catholic basketball player Kayleigh Teeter and Neosho wrestler Hayden Crane have been named the Globe’s prep athletes of the week for the week ending on Dec. 4.
KAYLEIGH TEETER
A senior combo guard for the Warriors, Teeter put together a shooting clinic in a 67-27 win over Lockwood on Nov. 29 as she amassed a career-high 38 points on the first day of the Gem City Classic in Diamond, Mo.
The point total was the highest of any McAuley girls player in the past seven year under head coach Mike Howard.
“She came out that game and just started making shot after shot after shot,” Howard said. “She was very efficient, shooting 15 of 20 from the field (75%). That’s almost unheard of when you see a person put up that amount of points. Usually it takes a lot of shots to get to that total, but hers was very efficient. She was also 3 for 3 from 3-pointers and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line.
“Then she helped turn that into a really good week overall for the team. We won the Diamond tournament for the first time in our school history. So I was very proud of our team’s effort all week.”
McAuley went on to pick up a 54-47 win over College Heights in the tournament semifinals before downing Diamond 39-32 in the championship. Teeter scored 11 and 15 points, respectively, in those games.
For the week, Teeter shot 61% from the field while averaging 6.3 rebounds, 5.7 steals and 2.3 assists per game.
Following a 58-41 win over Sarcoxie on Thursday, Teeter sits at 1,260 career points. The all-time scoring leader for the program, Sarah Rowe, amassed 1,624 points from 1996-200.
HAYDEN CRANE
Crane, a senior competing at the 138-pound weight class, dominated his way to an individual title at the 34th Annual Neosho Tournament on Dec. 4 by going 4-0 with three falls and one technical fall.
The returning state placer picked up pins over Noah Russell of Fayetteville (Ark.), Nate Schnur of Farmington and Cole Appleberry of Kickapoo before handling Lane Parrish of Springdale (Ark.) Har-Ber 15-0 in the championship.
Three of Crane’s four wins were earned before the start of the third period. The Wildcats ended up claiming the team title with 211 points, which bested runner-up Farmington by 25 1/2 points.
“That’s what I expect out of Hayden,” Neosho head coach Jeremy Phillips said. “He’s a kid who went from not being a state qualifier two years ago to placing third place at the state tournament last season. So he’s a kid who turned the corner with his persistent efforts every day in practice, and he’s been our leader thus far in our room with his efforts as well as his vocal leadership.
“He’s the example I want for the kids who need to step up and turn a corner this year. He’s that leader and that exact example of how things can be done if you want it every day and are willing to work for it.”
