SENECA, Mo. — When future state champion Isabella Renfro started wrestling in middle school, she was the only female on her team.
"When I was in eighth grade ... I had to wrestle against the boys in competition." Renfro recalled recently.
Renfro, now a junior and recent state champion at 190 lbs. for Seneca High School, comes from a wrestling family and is sandwiched in age between her brothers, freshman Jace Renfro (190 lbs.) and senior Lincoln Renfro (175 lbs.).
Both brothers are accomplished in their own rights and both also qualified for state this year. Renfro said her brothers had a lot to do with starting wrestling.
"I just got tired of them beating me up all the time," Renfro laughed. "I wanted to be big and strong like them, so I started wrestling."
Seneca began its girls wrestling program in 2018 — the same year the Missouri State High School Activities Association sponsored its first state championships for girl wrestlers.
Renfro said she has seen both a growth in the number of girls wrestling and an increase in the talent level.
"It's starting to get to the point of girls basketball or girls volleyball," Renfro said. "Girls wrestling is starting to get its own spin to it and more people are getting more comfortable coming out for it."
Like Renfro, senior Liberty Cornell, who placed fifth at state at 155 lbs., became interested in the sport because her brother, Sawyer Cornell, was a wrestler.
"I have a brother who has wrestled forever," Cornell said. "I was always his practice partner, so I wanted to join in when it (girls wrestling) started to grow."
Seneca junior Louzella Graham, who received a fifth place medal at state in the 115-lb. class, started wrestling at the urging of a middle school coach.
"I started going to the practice room a couple times a week my eighth grade year," Graham said. "Eventually, I said, 'Oh, dang, I actually like this."
Camaraderie
For Cornell, her favorite aspect of the sport is the people she's met.
"I've been to multiple wrestling camps, and I've been able to meet people from different states that enjoy the same thing as me," Cornell said.
For Graham, it's all about the camaraderie.
"I like going to the tournaments with my teammates," Graham said. "Not just the girls, but the guys too. It's just overall fun."
These Seneca girls said they train alongside the boys.
"We practice in the same room as them but only sometimes roll around with the guys," Renfro said. "It's pretty intimidating. I wrestle guys that are older than me and bigger than me and have been wrestling for 10 years longer than I have. It definitely does challenge you in ways that you won't get from your regular competitions."
As a perennial powerhouse in wrestling for decades, Cornell said the strength of the boys program at Seneca was a factor in her decision to pursue the sport.
"It was cool to see how big wrestling in Seneca is," Cornell said. "I knew I would have a good background and good coaches that would be able to teach me."
It's also been said that success breeds success and, for Renfro, she hopes the success of this trio helps to grow the girls program at Seneca.
"I definitely think our success this year at state will get a lot more people confident and eager to come out to the mat with us," Renfro said. "We brought three girls to the state tournament, and we came home with three medalists. People we are friends with and the youth wrestlers are going to see that and say, 'Girls can do this and girls can be really good at wrestling.'"
Mentally tough
Seneca coach Jeff Sill said the program has continually had six to eight girls on the team.
"This year we only had four," Sill said. "But the girls come out and they work just as hard as the boys. They are going through the same workout the boys are and they've done a great job of just getting better and improving their technique."
Sill said the most important attribute for potential female wrestlers is that they be mentally tough.
"You need to be well-rounded so far as working hard and pushing yourself beyond where you think you can go to find out how tough you really are," he said.
Sill added that he's proud Seneca wrestling has no gender boundaries.
"It carries over from our boys to our girls and from our girls to our boys." Sill said. "We want to have those two programs intertwined and know there is a lot of pride, whether it is a boy or a girl going out there on the mat, and try to keep up that tradition."
Sill, who has coached Seneca wrestling for 20 years, said he never really envisioned a girls wrestling program.
"This is something that has really taken off in the last eight years," Sill said. "The last four years, girls participation has really (exploded) in Missouri, and it is awesome to see where it started and where they are right now."
