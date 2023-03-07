When the Joplin girls wrestling program began in 2020-2021, only 11 states sponsored state championships for girls in the sport. According to the National Wrestling Coaches Association, that number has now grown to 35 states.
Erika Washom, now a Joplin High School junior, was the first female to wrestle an interscholastic match for the Eagles back in December 2020.
Recently, she became the first female to win a match at the state tournament and finished one match shy of a medal.
Washom went 2-2 in her 135-lb. weight class in Columbia. She comes from a wrestling family. Her brother, Kenyon Washom, wrestled for the Eagles as a freshman this year.
She began her career with just one teammate, JHS alum Riley Ward; since then, she has seen some movement in interest in the sport for girls.
“It’s grown slowly, but there is growth,” Washom said. “It’s fun to watch the other schools and how much competition I have now — that has vastly grown.”
Washom said that has helped in her development as a wrestler.
“The more girls they have, the better competition I have,” she said.
Washom said a lot of her male friends wrestled and told her she should try it.
“They were kind of nudging me,” Washom said. “So I went to a practice — I was only going to watch — and it just stuck.”
Coach Jeremey Finley helped start the girls program at JHS.
“We knew it was coming,” he said. “I’ve been involved with this sport for 35 or 36 years and even when I was a young boy, girls would wrestle, but it would be strictly wrestling the guys.”
Finley said he knew it would eventually catch fire.
“It’s gone crazy,” Finley said. “The competitiveness of these girls and the level of their technique has grown exponentially in the last couple of years. From just three years ago, the level of competition has gotten way better and that is good to see.”
Washom said the personalities of female wrestlers is as varied as anything.
“I don’t think there’s a single character type that goes into wrestling,” Washom said. “I’ve seen girls that were the biggest sweethearts that I’ve ever met and there are girls that are ready to fight you as soon as you look at them. But it definitely takes a lot of head strength, it’s a very mental game, more than it is physical. You have to have a certain level of physical strength to compete with the big guns, but I think mostly, you have to be very headstrong and self-motivated, because sometimes you just have to do it for yourself.”
Finley said he hopes that increased exposure to the girls program could enhance participation. He said that an all-school dual earlier this year and JETHD (television) involvement has helped in promoting the program.
“I think that getting it out there and letting other girls see what we are doing helps,” Finley said.
Asked whether Washom’s success at state could pique the interest of other girls, Finley concurred.
“One hundred percent,” Finley said. “They see her getting all this attention and then maybe that’s something they then want to go try.”
Washom said she hopes to encourage other girls by showing them what their future in wrestling might look like.
“Most people see success and then they crave success,” Washom said. “I’ve been relatively successful in the sport, so I think it could motivate girls to come in and join me at state next year.”
