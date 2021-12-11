CARTHAGE, Mo. — A dominant third quarter helped lift the Webb City boys basketball team to a 54-48 win over Ft. Smith Southside in the fifth-place game of the 75th annual Carthage Invitational on Saturday at Carthage High School.
The Cardinals (3-1) held a 29-28 lead over the Mavericks (3-3) at halftime before going on an 11-3 run in the third to open up a nine-point advantage.
A 17-14 spurt for Southside wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit in the fourth.
Webb City had three players score in double figures in Kaden Turner (18 points), Dante Washington (13) and Trey Roets (11) while Landon Johnson and Isaiah Brisco chipped in seven and five points, respectively.
Aaron Hall and Levi Steele both scored nine points to lead the Mavericks.
Webb City plays host to East Newton at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday inside the Cardinal Dome.
