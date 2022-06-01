I was a Zebco 202 kid growing up.
Simple. Durable. Easy to repair.
I mean the rod and reel. Me too, I think, looking back on it. Pretty low maintenance.
The thing about those Zebcos is that they were always good to go and survived a lot of abuse, getting banged around on bike rides and camping trips. I rate them up there with the older generation of Coleman lanterns and Swiss Army knives for their hardiness.
I break a lot more poles and fuss over a lot more high-dollar reels as an adult than I ever did in childhood.
That says something about the fishing equipment, me or maybe both.
I grew up fishing for bullhead in farm ponds and for catfish at a small lake a few miles from home. We’d slide down the steep concrete spillway at that lake, a fishing pole in one hand and a tackle box in the other, and sling stink bait until it got too hot. I was one of six kids, and my parents apparently were either not all that concerned about a free-range low-maintenance childhood or maybe figured that because they had five other kids ... well ... I don’t want to dwell on that.
I don’t remember being taught to fish. It just happened. You went. You figured it out. Pretty soon you were catching fish.
Childhood is different today — much less free-range, much more organized, much more supervised. and much too busy. A good many kids are growing up never having learned to fish. It doesn’t have to be that way. This will be a good summer to learn to fish, for several reasons: There are free events coming up, as well as classes to introduce the lifetime sport of fishing.
Free Fishing weekend
• When: Saturday and Sunday, June 11-12.
• Where: Statewide.
• Details: Missouri residents and nonresidents can fish without state permits. Anglers who fish the trout parks on free fishing weekend will not be required to purchase a daily tag. All other fishing regulations remain in effect.
Kids’ Fishing Day in Carthage
• When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 11.
• Where: Kellogg Lake.
• Details: The event is for ages 15 and under. All participating youth anglers need to bring their own fishing equipment. Worms will be provided. Free refreshments will also be served until they are gone. Volunteers also are needed for this event; those interested in volunteering or who would like more information may call the Missouri Department of Conservation’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center at 417-629-3423 or contact MDC conservation educator Andy Rhodes at andrew.rhodes@mdc.mo.gov.
Sponsors for this event are the Missouri Department of Conservation, the city of Carthage, the Kellogg Lake Group and several local businesses. There is no preregistration for the event, but anglers will be asked to register the day of the event. People can learn more about this event at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/185234.
Kids’ Fishing Fair in Branson
• When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 11.
• Where: Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center, 483 Hatchery Road.
• Details: Join them at Belladonna Pond at Shepherd of the Hills Hatchery to learn the basics of fishing. Children 15 and younger will have the chance to fish for sunfish and catfish, with the opportunity to keep some of the fish they catch. Those with their own equipment should bring it. Some loaner fishing poles will be available. For information, call 417-34-4865 or email shepherd@mdc.mo.gov.
Fishing Basics
• When: 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, June 22.
• Where: Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center, 201 W. Riviera Drive, in Joplin’s Wildcat Park.
• Details: A partnership with the Joplin Public Library teen department, learn the basics of fishing, including gear and how to use it as well as fish identification, strategies, rules and regulations. Then wet a line and do some catch-and-release fishing at the education pond. Fishing equipment will be provided, but participants may bring their own. All participants 16 years of age and older must have a valid Missouri fishing license, and all participants 16 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. For information, call 417-629-3434.
Fishing Lessons
• When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, June 24.
• Where: Chesapeake Fish Hatchery near Mount Vernon.
• Details: Learn equipment, casting and proper fish handling from instructors. Participants will learn how to properly and safely cast a spincast fishing rod, parts of a fishing rod, how to fasten basic fishing tackle and how to properly handle and release a fish. They also will learn how to tie a knot and bait a hook. Fishing equipment, instructors/coaches and bait/lures will be provided. Children ages 7-15 must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Participants do not need a fishing permit to fish during this program. To register, email instructor Jeanell Stockton at jeanell.stockton@mdc.mo.gov.
