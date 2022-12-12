A double-digit lead in the first half was whittled down to 4 points in the second, but the Thomas Jefferson boys basketball team got a big night from Tyler Brouhard and dispatched visiting Lockwood 66-59 on Monday night in Joplin.
Brouhard scored a team-high 25 points and made 13 shots at the free throw line to help the Cavaliers improve to 7-1 on the season. Lockwood fell to 3-2 with the loss.
In the first half
Thomas Jefferson never trailed in the game and used an early 10-0 run to lead 14-4 late in the first quarter. It was 19-10 at the end of the first.
The lead grew to as many as 16 points in the second quarter — a 3-pointer by sophomore Ethan Renger made it 33-17 with 3:58 remaining. Renger had three triples in the first half and the Cavaliers made six as a team in the first two quarters.
With consecutive scores from senior Elijah Kerr, the Tigers cut it to 38-30 at the half.
In the second half
Twice in the third quarter the visitors pulled within 4 points — it was 45-41 after sophomore Nik Thieman scored for Lockwood. But the Tigers didn’t score on their next nine possessions and the Cavaliers did some damage from the free throw line.
Brouhard made 8 of 9 attempts from the line in the third quarter, and Thomas Jefferson made 11 of 13 as a team. The freebies helped push it to 54-41 by the end of the third.
Thomas Jefferson still led by 13 with 4:37 left in the game, but then didn’t score until the final minute. With 1:09 remaining, the lead was down to 61-56, but senior Jay Ball scored from the floor and senior Kip Atteberry and Brouhard added three free throws in the final 26 seconds to ice it.
Key stats
Brouhard scored 18 of his 25 points in the second half. Ball scored 15, senior Levi Triplett added 11, Renger had 9, Atteberry finished with 4 and Kohl Thurman scored 2.
The Cavaliers were 21 of 32 at the line.
For Lockwood, Dalton Mamen scored 29, Kerr had 11 and Henry Schnelle scored 8.
The Tigers were 7 of 14 at the line.
What they’re saying
“We took control there early in the first quarter. Felt like we had control for the most part. We kind of got out of rhythm toward the end and didn’t execute as well as we’d like down the stretch, but got settled back down and did what we had to do to finish it off.”
— Thomas Jefferson head coach Chris Myers
“We’ve got guys battling sickness and injuries. The team as a whole really stepped up and did what they had to do. Had some guys step up and make big shots early. Levi Triplett and Ethan Renger hit some big shots for us. We always lean on Jay Ball and Tyler Brouhard to carry us but we talk about other guys having to step up when those guys are drawing a lot of attention and those guys did a good job for us early. The guys hit enough free throws down the stretch to get it done.”
— Myers
“We knew it was going to be really tough from the jump from the size perspective. We really don’t have anybody that matches up with (Jay) Ball very well. One of the biggest things was if TJ shot well we were going to be in trouble. I really thought we played well considering the fact they hit six 3’s in the first half and probably around 10 for the game. If you had told me before the game they would hit that many, I would have probably thought we were going to lose by a lot more if I’m being honest. (Jay) Ball was definitely key to our game plan, trying to limit him and I'm sure he still ended up having a pretty good game.”
— Lockwood head coach Ethan Baker
Up next
Thomas Jefferson is done for the year. The Cavaliers host Pierce City (3-2) on Jan. 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.