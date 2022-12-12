It’s been at least a decade since the Thomas Jefferson girls basketball team got off to a start like this.
The Cavaliers, who actually trailed after a quarter, unleashed a 38-0 run and cruised to a 53-22 win against visiting Lockwood on Monday night.
Thomas Jefferson improved to 5-1 with the win. The Cavaliers hadn’t even gone 3-3 to start a season since 2014.
In the first half
Behind seven points from Lockwood’s Gatlyn Clawson, the visitors built a 14-9 lead in the first quarter. But after a three-point play by Kelsey Daniel with 1:42 left in the quarter, the Tigers didn’t score for the next 14 minutes of basketball.
The big Cavaliers run started with 40 seconds left in the first quarter when senior Nico Carlson scored. Gabbi Hiebert added a driving layup to cut it to 14-13 after the first.
It was 30-14 at halftime. Sophomore Lannah Grigg did most of the damage in the second quarter with 8 points and junior Sarah Mueller added 5.
In the second half
Hiebert made three 3-pointers in the third quarter. The final one made it 52-19 with a quarter still to play.
Thomas Jefferson’s big run ended on a deep 3-pointer by Lockwood’s Adrien Neill with 3:52 left in the third.
The Cavaliers only scored one point in the fourth, on a Grigg free throw. A running clock sped things up.
Final stats
Hiebert led the Cavaliers with 17 points, Grigg added 13 and and Mueller scored 12. Alexis Stamps had 5, Tannah Grigg had 4, and Nico Carlson had 2.
Thomas Jefferson made 5 of 8 at the line.
Lockwood was led by 9 points from Clawson and 5 each from Hannah Steeley and Kelsey Daniel.
What they’re saying
“We have not seen a season like this in a very long time at Thomas Jefferson for the Lady Cavs. We are playing as a team, they are coming together, they are working hard, they’re sticking to our goals and they’re just getting it done. They’re playing hard defense, coming down and playing smart offense, taking their shots, rebounding, putting it back up. They are literally being so fundamental which we haven’t been in previous years. We hound them on fundamentals, energy and being one team when we step on that court.”
— Thomas Jefferson head coach Traci Walker
Up next
The Cavaliers won’t take the court until Jan. 5 when they travel to Riverton.
